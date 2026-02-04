Bitwise Deepens Yield Strategy With Chorus One Acquisition

Key Notes

Bitwise Asset Management is acquiring Switzerland-based institutional staking services provider Chorus One to expand beyond into yield-generating infrastructure.

At the time of writing, the terms of the deal were not disclosed, but both companies have confirmed the acquisition.

According to Bloomberg, Chorus One operates staking infrastructure across multiple decentralized networks and has roughly $2.2 billion in staked assets.

For asset managers, staking has increasingly become a way to turn spot holdings into income‑producing positions.

Bitwise manages more than $15 billion in client assets globally and has spent the past year increasing its offering beyond single‑asset crypto funds.

The addition of Chorus One gives Bitwise direct control over staking infrastructure without depending on third‑party providers.

Bitwise’s Expansion Push

Bitwise is also working on several parallel plans. The firm recently launched model portfolio solutions for financial advisers that offer seven frameworks allocated across digital assets with different risk profiles.

Assets tracking third‑party model portfolios grew from $400 billion in 2023 to more than $645 billion by 2025.

Bitwise’ latest acquisition comes as it continues to expand aggressively in Europe. Earlier this month, its European arm partnered with ING Germany to offer crypto ETPs through German brokerages, including Bitcoin BTC $75 963 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $1.52 T Vol. 24h: $74.73 B and Ether ETH $2 245 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $271.14 B Vol. 24h: $47.17 B ETPs backed by cold‑storage custody.

Bitwise has begun moving directly on-chain as well. The firm recently launched its first curated on-chain vault strategy through decentralized lending infrastructure.

It targets yields of up to 6% on USDC by deploying capital into over‑collateralized lending markets.

Recent Growth in Institutional Staking Activity

Institutional staking activity has recently seen massive growth, showing how professional investors seek yield beyond traditional fixed income and equities.

According to market research, the global institutional staking services market was valued in the low billions in 2024.

It is forecasted to grow at a double-digit CAGR through 2033, potentially crossing $18 billion by then.

As reported earlier, ETH staking demand skyrocketed last year with Tom Lee’s BitMine Technologies increasing its ETH staking.

A recent release reveals that BitMine now holds 4.285 million ETH with 2,873,459 staked ETH. The company now holds 3.55% of the total Ether supply.

