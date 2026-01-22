Bitwise Launches Bitcoin, Precious Metals ETF to Hedge Currency Devaluation

Key Notes

Bitwise Asset Management launched the Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF on NYSE Arca on Jan. 22. The fund combines Bitcoin BTC $89 422 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $41.96 B with gold and other precious metals. It also invests in mining stocks.

The fund trades under the ticker BPRO with a 0.96% annual fee, according to Bitwise’s announcement. The ETF targets assets that may benefit from the declining purchasing power of government-issued currencies. It keeps at least 25% in gold at all times.

Bitwise, which manages over $15 billion in client assets, partnered with Proficio Capital Partners to handle the fund’s precious metals strategy.

Partnership and Strategy

Proficio Capital Partners is a Boston-based investment firm managing approximately $5 billion in client assets as of December 2025, according to Bitwise’s announcement. Co-founder Bob Haber previously served as Chief Investment Officer of Fidelity Investments Canada for 12 years. He managed funds that earned Lipper Awards, which recognize top-performing investment funds.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan described the fund as combining the historical scarcity of gold with what he termed Bitcoin’s modern digital scarcity. He said the traditional mix of stocks and bonds is struggling as governments print more money.

In a Bitwise/VettaFi survey of 299 financial advisors, 22% cited concerns about government-issued currency losing value as a key focus for 2026, according to the survey released on Jan. 13.

Market Context

BPRO enters a market with existing products targeting similar themes. Quantify Funds launched BTGD in October 2024, marketing it as a currency debasement hedge combining Bitcoin and gold. BPRO’s 0.96% expense ratio undercuts BTGD’s 1.05% annual fee. 21Shares’ BOLD product has offered Bitcoin and gold exposure since 2022.

BPRO differs by including additional precious metals and mining stocks. Fund managers will adjust holdings based on market conditions, unlike competitors that hold fixed Bitcoin-gold combinations.

Bitwise launched a Chainlink ETF on Jan. 14 and filed for 11 additional crypto ETFs in late December 2025.

The launch comes as investors increasingly consider physical assets like gold as protection against currency devaluation. Gold recently reached record prices above $4,900 per ounce amid debates about central bank independence and Bitcoin’s potential as a safe-haven asset.

