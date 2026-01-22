Nomura’s Laser Digital Launches Tokenized Bitcoin Yield Fund for Accredited Investors

Key Notes

Nomura's digital arm introduces natively tokenized Cayman fund with $250k minimum for non-US accredited investors seeking Bitcoin returns.

KAIO provides tokenization while Komainu custodies assets in market-neutral structure without directional leverage.

Fund joins Laser Digital's range targeting institutional demand for regulated crypto yield products across global markets.

Laser Digital, Nomura’s digital asset arm, has launched the Bitcoin Diversified Yield Fund SP (BDYF), an upgraded version of its 2023 Bitcoin Adoption Fund that was introduced well before the first Bitcoin ETFs. The new vehicle combines long Bitcoin BTC $89 422 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $41.96 B exposure with market-neutral income strategies, targeting excess returns on top of Bitcoin performance for accredited investors outside the US.

According to a press release on January 22, the fund is structured as a natively tokenized Cayman fund, with BDYF issuing tokenized shares directly at the primary fund level rather than through feeder vehicles. KAIO serves as the exclusive tokenization provider, while crypto custodian Komainu holds the fund’s assets.

Strategy: Yield on Top of BTC

BDYF seeks to monetize carry-like opportunities across market-neutral arbitrage, lending markets, and options while maintaining a long-only Bitcoin core position. This approach is designed to turn passive BTC holdings into an income-generating allocation without using directional leverage.

“Recent market volatility has shown that yield-bearing, market neutral funds built on calculated DeFi strategies are the natural evolution of crypto asset management. As an early entrant to this space, the launch of Laser Digital’s upgraded Bitcoin fund allows us to maintain our position and capitalise on the next phase of DeFi, while servicing the needs of Bitcoin holders as well as existing and new institutional investors entering the market,” said Jez Mohideen, co-founder and CEO of Laser Digital.

The fund is available only to non-US professional and accredited investors with a minimum subscription of $250,000 or BTC equivalent. The product joins Laser Digital’s actively managed range alongside its Laser Digital Carry Fund (LCF) and Multi-Strategy Fund (MSF).

Laser Digital’s role inside Nomura

Laser Digital was established by Nomura Holdings in 2022 as a dedicated digital asset subsidiary. The company focuses on trading, venture, and asset management. It operates from hubs in Switzerland, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Japan, and targets institutional participants in on‑chain finance.

Nomura Group is one of Japan’s largest financial institutions, with more than 100 domestic branches and managing over 100 trillion yen in assets and 162 trillion yen in client wealth management assets. The scale of Nomura’s global wholesale and wealth platforms gives Laser Digital access to a broad institutional client base as demand for regulated crypto yield products expands.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.