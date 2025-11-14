BlackRock Expands $2.5B BUIDL Fund to BNB Chain With Binance, Securitize

Key Notes

BlackRock's BUIDL Fund is now live on BNB Chain, with collateral functionality on Binance.

Securitize and Wormhole powers the tokenization, regulatory compliance, and technical infrastructure for BUIDL.

The $2.5B BUIDL fund strengthens tokenized asset adoption, expanding access across major blockchains. .

BlackRock launched its USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), the largest tokenized real-world asset fund, on BNB Chain, with tokenization managed by Securitize and cross-chain utility powered by Wormhole, on November 14.

This partnership with Binance signals further integration of conventional finance and blockchain. BlackRock BUIDL is now available for qualified investors on BNB Chain and can be used as collateral on Binance, expanding institutional access and utility for tokenized US dollar yields.

The world’s largest tokenized treasury, BUIDL, is coming to @binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. BUIDL is now accepted as off-exchange collateral for trading on Binance and will be launching a new share class on @BNBCHAIN. pic.twitter.com/MX9gVuk15a — Securitize (@Securitize) November 14, 2025

BUIDL Fund Expands Accessibility With BNB Chain Deployment

With these partnerships, the companies are broadening BUIDL access through BNB Chain, and its use in enabling collateral use on Binance is a notable advancement for tokenized assets.

BUIDL’s multi-chain launch supported by Securitize marks a significant step in bridging traditional financial instruments with the programmability and efficiency of blockchain systems. Qualified investors can now gain exposure to tokenized US dollar yields on-chain, while institutional traders can use BUIDL as compliant collateral for their activity on Binance.

Securitize’s involvement is critical, providing not just the tokenization but also regulatory and technical infrastructure to support the fund’s compliance and administration, with Wormhole covering over $4 billion in tokenized real-world assets since 2018. Utility for BUIDL is enhanced as users can now leverage it for new strategies within both DeFi and traditional finance.

Carlos Domingo, Co-founder and CEO of Securitize, commented: “Expanding BUIDL to the BNB Chain and making it available as collateral on the Binance exchange further extends its accessibility and reinforces our mission to bring regulated rea l-world assets onchain while unlocking new forms of utility that were previously out of reach.”

The Fund Keeps Growing With Many Integrations

BlackRock’s BUIDL fund is valued at approximately $2.5 billion, making it the largest tokenized money market fund on public blockchains, representing nearly half of the global tokenized US Treasury market.

Since its creation at the beginning of 2024, the BlackRock Buidl fund has partnered with many big players in the industry, including Ripple to integrate RLUSD, Frax Finance to add frxUSD, and Hidden Road to begin integration across major exchanges.

Now, with BNB Chain and Binance support, the fund is rapidly integrating traditional and on-chain finance.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.