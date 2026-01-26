Binance Announces Listing for 6 Altcoin Trading Pairs

Key Notes

6 new trading pairs will be available on Binance on January 27.

Only eligible regions and users will be granted access to BNB/U, ETH/U among others.

Binance also recently listed Ripple’s RLUSD.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced its plans to support six new trading pairs on its platform.

According to the official announcement, the new trading pairs are BNB/U, ETH/U, KGST/U, SOL/U, TRX/USD1, and USD1/U.

This update follows Binance’s routine platform review.

Zero Fees for New Trading Pairs on Binance

Binance regularly conducts reviews of digital assets on its platform, deciding whether to list, delist, or relist cryptocurrencies.

Following its latest review, the exchange has added support for the BNB/U, ETH/U, KGST/U, SOL/U, TRX/USD1, and USD1/U trading pairs.

According to Binance, each cryptocurrency added must meet the platform’s standards and requirements to qualify for listing.

Starting January 27 at 08:30 (UTC), the new trading pairs and their trading bot services will be available on Binance Spot in eligible regions.

Binance announced that maker fees will be waived for BNB/U, ETH/U, KGST/U, and SOL/U spot and margin trading pairs for all eligible traders.

Binance also intends to introduce zero-fee promotions for eligible users on spot and margin trading pairs.

This is in addition to zero maker and taker fees for this same asset. These incentives are valid from the day of listing till a future date that is yet to be disclosed by the crypto exchange.

After the promotion ends, standard trading fees will apply to these pairs. This expansion increases the range of trading options on Binance Spot and improves the overall user experience.

Binance Celebrates Other Milestones

This new listing follows Binance’s recent addition of RLUSD, Ripple’s USD-pegged stablecoin.

Initially, it is supported only on Ethereum ETH $2 908 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $350.84 B Vol. 24h: $34.53 B , with XRP Ledger (XRPL) support planned for later.

The listing is expected to boost RLUSD’s liquidity and trading activity.

Meanwhile, Binance has applied for an EU-wide MiCA license in Greece, marking another expansion move.

It also set up a local holding company in the country, under the name “Binance Greece.”

It has been incorporated as a single-shareholder public limited company with an initial share capital of €25,000.

The crypto exchange sent out its application for the EU-wide MiCA licence just in time before the July 1 deadline.

