BlackRock Ethereum ETF Approaches $5 Billion Inflows While IBIT Bleeds

Key Notes

With a 40% share price growth over the past month, BlackRock Ethereum ETF (ETHA) holds over 1.5 million ETH coins.

While Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) recorded $278 million in outflows, ETHA saw $34.7 million in single-day inflows, emphasizing Ethereum's growing appeal.

Despite Ethereum's price correction of nearly 6% in two weeks, spot Ethereum ETFs have seen 14 straight days of inflows, attracting over $800 million.

BlackRock Ethereum ETF has registered nine consecutive days of inflows in a row and is approaching the $5 billion milestone very soon. Over the last nine trading sessions, the asset manager has dominated inflows among other US ETF issuers, with nearly half a billion dollars.

As per the official website, the net assets under management of the BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) are $3.7 billion, while it holds more than 1.5 million ETH coins. Amid these massive inflows in this Ethereum ETF, the ETHA share price has also surged more than 40% over the past month.

ETF Store President Nate Geraci stated that spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded inflows for 14 consecutive trading days, marking the longest streak of 2025 so far. During this period, these ETFs have attracted over $800 million in new capital, underscoring growing institutional confidence.

Spot ether ETFs now w/ 14 straight trading days of inflows… Longest streak of 2025. Over $800mil in new $$$. “With traditional finance accelerating its move into tokenization, many view Ethereum as the most secure and reliable chain to build on.” via @sidcoins pic.twitter.com/obpx1DaWkh — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) June 6, 2025

These inflows gain dominance as Ethereum is becoming the key choice for tokenization in traditional finance, considering its robust security and reliability. The steady inflows highlight Ethereum’s pivotal role as a foundation for blockchain-based financial solutions.

BlackRock Ethereum ETF Inflows Surge While IBIT Bleeds

Market analysts are predicting a strong capital rotation from BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) to its Ethereum ETF (ETHA), which has seen major outflows over the last week. BlackRock’s ETHA ETF alone pulled in $34.7 million on the same day, even as Bitcoin ETFs faced $278 million in outflows.

Interestingly, these inflows have happened despite the ETH price seeing downward selling pressure, correcting nearly 6% over the past two weeks. This highlights growing confidence in ETH’s long-term potential among major financial players.

Eirc Jackson, the founder of New York-based EMJ Capital said that his favourite bet currently in the crypto space is on Ethereum, through BlackRock’s ETHA. He also stressed that staking on spot Ethereum ETFs will become a reality very soon. “The buyers of ETHA might quintuple,” in that case added the analyst.

He further said: ”I’m not saying that there will be similar institutional demand for ETHA as IBIT but it could be close; if that’s true, then there will be a flood of new money buying ETH”.

In a recent development, the Ethereum Foundation also revealed its Treasury policy, adding that it has a cash runway of 2.5 years. The Foundation also stated that they would cut down their annual spending of ETH from 15% currently to 5%.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.