Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

BNB Price Eyes New All-Time High Amid Recent Recovery to $1,000

BNB price has reclaimed the key $1,000 level, with analysts targeting $1,100–$1,200, amid strong BNB Chain activity.

Bhushan Akolkar By Bhushan Akolkar Yana Khlebnikova Editor Yana Khlebnikova Updated 2 mins read
BNB Price Eyes New All-Time High Amid Recent Recovery to $1,000

Key Notes

  • BNB Chain recorded its largest-ever daily stablecoin inflow.
  • Decentralized exchange Aster and memecoin FLOKI are key contributors in driving BNB Chain adoption.
  • Binance founder CZ’s net worth has jumped by $20 billion since his prison release.

BNB price has once again reclaimed the crucial resistance of $1,000 as bulls eye for a rally to all-time highs. The frenzy around BNB Chain is kicking in fast, as it overtakes top market players in on-chain activity. Amid the recent BNB rally, founder Changpeng Zhao’s wealth has exploded significantly.

BNB Price Eyes Gains to $1,200

BNB has staged a major breakout, with the $780–$800 resistance zone now acting as strong support. Analysts note that as long as the price holds above this range, momentum points toward higher BNB targets of $1,100 and $1,200.

 

However, a drop below $780 could reverse the trend and trigger a sharp correction. For now, market sentiment remains bullish, with a clean breakout and firm support suggesting further upside potential.

On the other hand, BNB Chain recorded its largest-ever daily stablecoin inflow in the past 24 hours. This signals a sharp rise in the liquidity across the network. The surge has fueled heightened on-chain activity.

 

Additionally, the growth of the decentralized exchange (DEX) Aster has contributed to the surge in BNB chain activity. In a message on the X platform, popular crypto analyst Lark Davis noted:

CZ’s Wealth Grows by $20 Billion With BNB Rally

The wealth of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has also surged in tandem with the BNB price rally in recent weeks. He has reportedly grown his net worth by an estimated $54 million per day since his release from prison. As a result, he amassed roughly $20 billion in just over a year. Zhao served time for violations of the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act.

Despite his legal troubles, CZ retains approximately 90% ownership of Binance, along with significant holdings of the BNB token. Since his release, BNB has surged more than 80%. As per Forbes lists, Zhao’s net worth surged from $61 billion to $80.6 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Bhushan Akolkar
Author Bhushan Akolkar

Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X

Share:
Related Articles