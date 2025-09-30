Key Notes

BNB Chain recorded its largest-ever daily stablecoin inflow.

Decentralized exchange Aster and memecoin FLOKI are key contributors in driving BNB Chain adoption.

Binance founder CZ’s net worth has jumped by $20 billion since his prison release.

BNB price has once again reclaimed the crucial resistance of $1,000 as bulls eye for a rally to all-time highs. The frenzy around BNB Chain is kicking in fast, as it overtakes top market players in on-chain activity. Amid the recent BNB rally, founder Changpeng Zhao’s wealth has exploded significantly.

BNB Price Eyes Gains to $1,200

BNB has staged a major breakout, with the $780–$800 resistance zone now acting as strong support. Analysts note that as long as the price holds above this range, momentum points toward higher BNB targets of $1,100 and $1,200.

$BNB has flipped the script… After months of grinding, the breakout is here the $780–$800 wall is now acting as solid support. As long as price holds above this zone, momentum favors continuation toward the big targets at $1,100 and $1,200. But here’s the catch: losing $780… pic.twitter.com/PCuk2FUPtR — Marcus Corvinus (@CryptoBull009) September 29, 2025

However, a drop below $780 could reverse the trend and trigger a sharp correction. For now, market sentiment remains bullish, with a clean breakout and firm support suggesting further upside potential.

On the other hand, BNB Chain recorded its largest-ever daily stablecoin inflow in the past 24 hours. This signals a sharp rise in the liquidity across the network. The surge has fueled heightened on-chain activity.

$BNB CHAIN FRENZY 🚨 • 24h = biggest stablecoin inflow ever

• Liquidity flooding in fast

• On-chain activity heating up 🔥 Something big is brewing on BNB – question is, where does the capital flow next? pic.twitter.com/WY2lTAazJ0 — Kyledoops (@kyledoops) September 30, 2025

Additionally, the growth of the decentralized exchange (DEX) Aster has contributed to the surge in BNB chain activity. In a message on the X platform, popular crypto analyst Lark Davis noted:

BNB hitting new ATHs shows massive strength of the BNB chain ecosystem. Aster is leading the charge with strong volume and insane user adoption. And when it comes to memecoins, @FLOKI is the biggest and most actively traded memecoin on the BNB chain. — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) September 29, 2025

CZ’s Wealth Grows by $20 Billion With BNB Rally

The wealth of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has also surged in tandem with the BNB price rally in recent weeks. He has reportedly grown his net worth by an estimated $54 million per day since his release from prison. As a result, he amassed roughly $20 billion in just over a year. Zhao served time for violations of the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act.

CZ still owns an estimated 90% of Binance plus massive BNB token stashes. $BNB has pumped over 80% since his release, showing even the criminal justice system does not slow the mega wealthy from getting richer. pic.twitter.com/oPjCkvexE9 — Protos (@Protos) September 29, 2025

Despite his legal troubles, CZ retains approximately 90% ownership of Binance, along with significant holdings of the BNB token. Since his release, BNB has surged more than 80%. As per Forbes lists, Zhao’s net worth surged from $61 billion to $80.6 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.