BNB Leads Exchange Token Sector Rally

Prominent Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has entered preliminary talks for a $20 billion acquisition deal with an unnamed investor. A Bloomberg report on Friday indicated the proposed transaction will also include a strategic investment ranging between $200 million to $300 million.

IPO rumors heat up as Kraken bags $500M at a $15B valuation, fueling talk of an imminent IPO. Ready to ride the next bull run? #crypto #Kraken Sometimes I catch myself dreaming of trading in my pajamas all day — Mia Satoshi (@MiaDubai777) September 26, 2025

Subject to official confirmation, the imminent $20 billion deal would mark a substantial re-pricing of crypto exchange valuations relative to Kraken’s latest $500 million raise at a $15 billion valuation. This emphasizes enhanced perception of crypto exchanges among investors in response to increased corporate demand and new regulatory greenlights from the Trump administration over the past year.

Kraken Upward Valuation Lifts Crypto Exchange Sector

Kraken’s rising valuation expectations have triggered strong price moves among rival exchange tokens. The broader centralized exchange sector surged 3.24% in the last 24 hours, reflecting over $4.7 billion in inflows as aggregate market capitalization hit $162 billion on Saturday, Sept 27.

BNB led the rally, climbing 3.3% to $972, supported by liquidity inflows and speculative sentiment. FTX’s FTT token also gained 3%, trading at $0.90, with its $298 million market capitalization buoyed by anticipation of a $1.6 billion creditor repayment set to begin Monday.

OKB and Bitget’s BGB token also posted modest gains, benefiting from the positive momentum from Kraken’s upward valuation. However, other exchange-linked tokens such as Cronos (CRO) and LEO underperformed, reflecting selective demand flows across the sector.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.