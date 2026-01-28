Bonk Price Prediction: 6-Month Wedge Pattern Just Exploded – Most Bullish Chart in Crypto Right Now?

The price is up 11% over the past 30 days and is trending higher at the time of writing.

With meme coins starting to bounce back, BONK looks extremely bullish right now.

BONK Price Analysis: Key Support and Upside Targets

Spot volume has climbed by around 10% in the past 24 hours, while price is up 1% and holding above previous support, avoiding a drop back into the wedge.

At the same time, RSI has recovered into the low 40s after hovering near oversold for months.

MACD has also turned higher, flipping out of deeply negative territory and hinting at a possible shift in momentum.

The chart maps three clear targets. The first sits near $0.000020, aligning with a prior consolidation shelf. The second target is around $0.000027, where the price previously stalled during the pullback.

The final extension projects toward $0.00004075, matching the July 2025 high, a potential gain of roughly 317% from current levels. Clearly, BONK has possibly one of the most bullish charts in the market.

On the other hand, the former wedge support near $0.0000080 is now the main level to defend. This zone has been tested multiple times since December and continues to attract bids. A daily close below it would weaken the breakout thesis.

The bullish structure holds as long as BONK remains above the reclaimed support band. A loss of $0.0000080 would likely send price back toward the $0.0000040 area, where the prior cycle low sits.

New $HYPER Presale Makes Bitcoin Useful Again with Solana Tech and Massive Utility

Bitcoin does one thing extremely well, i.e., settlement. It does almost everything else slowly and expensively and anything other than a transaction, is unfeasible on BTC.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is not trying to fix Bitcoin or replace it. It’s trying to unlock what Bitcoin deliberately never optimized for.

It functions as a Bitcoin Layer 2 where BTC acts as the trust anchor, while Hyper handles the activity Bitcoin avoids by design

Instead of forcing Bitcoin to become something it isn’t, $HYPER sits on top of BTC and pushes execution elsewhere, but final settlements are done on BTC.

$HYPER is not just a token but a massive ecosystem. Wallets, a block explorer, cross-chain bridges, staking tools, and app support are all part of the initial ecosystem.

The $HYPER presale has already crossed $31 million, a number that puts it well ahead of the usual low-liquidity retail launches.

Early participants can lock tokens for around 38% APY, an added utility for those who buy $HYPER.

To purchase $HYPER, head over to the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

After this, you can swap the crypto you own in your wallet, or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.