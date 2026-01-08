Bonk Price Prediction: Bonk Just Exploded Out of a Long Downtrend – 100x Incoming?

Price has now exited a clearly defined descending channel on the daily timeframe as well. This move marks the first clean trend change since the prior distribution phase that began mid-2025.

Institutional Tailwinds Add Fuel to the Setup

Meanwhile, Canadian-listed TenX Protocols has expanded into the Solana ecosystem and selected BONK as part of its crypto treasury strategy.

We acquired ~219,737,766,594.9 #BONK tokens with an average cost of approximately U$0.00001138 as part of our #Solana ecosystem participation. This reflects how we allocate capital across networks we actively operate in – focusing on assets tied to real on-chain activity and… pic.twitter.com/OuGkip7Cp7 — TenX (TSX-V : $TNX) (@TenXprotocols) January 7, 2026

Following a public listing and a capital raise exceeding $30 million, the firm acquired roughly 220 billion BONK tokens through a mix of market and over-the-counter transactions at an average price near $0.00001138.

BONK Price Analysis: Levels That Matter Now

BONK rebounded from a well-defined demand zone near the channel base, followed by a decisive push higher. Immediate pullback risk sits near the former support area, around $0.0000070.

A failure to hold this region would reopen the door to a deeper retrace but current trend suggests otherwise.

On the other hand, the first major area of interest rests near the prior supply zone at $0.000020. A clean break above this region would expose BONK to an accelerated move toward the higher resistance band marked near the $0.000040 area.

Meanwhile, momentum indicators on the chart support the bullish case. RSI now trends higher, while MACD structure reflects a fresh expansion phase rather than exhaustion.

100x Next?

While BONK is likely prepping up for a rally, a 100x move is highly unlikely for many reasons. First, a 100x increase based on the current supply of 87.8 trillion BONK, such a price surge would require an unprecedented amount of capital inflow.

Also, such high valuation would disrupt the market dynamics. However, this doesn’t rule out possibilities of further strong rallies in the near future.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.