Bonk Price Prediction: BONK Just Went Live on a Major European Stock Exchange – 100x Incoming?

Bitcoin Capital, a subsidiary of FiCAS AG, issued the ETP to give both institutional and retail traders simple access through standard brokerage platforms.

A BONK ETF

Bitcoin Capital said that Europe provides a reliable supervisory structure for digital assets, which attracts large-scale investors.

The firm’s previous ETPs still show deep institutional participation, and the team expects similar patterns for BONK.

The entry of a meme coin into an ETF space confirms a shift in sentiment, as broader ETP adoption can support liquidity, visibility, and long-term market stability for BONK.

BONK Price Analysis: Set Up Shows Big Rally Potential

The daily chart shows BONK at the final point of a long downward channel.

BONK Price now sits inside a major support block that held firm through repeated tests.

The breakout structure above the descending trendline forms the first major trigger for buyers.

A move toward the red resistance zone above may form a retest before any price increase.

A bullish break above this mid-level opens the route toward the $0.000040 target, marked as the upper upside zone.

A bearish failure may pull BONK toward the lower green support once more, with a possible drop of roughly 17% if momentum stalls.

However, RSI is near oversold territory, and MACD is flattening, hinting at a possible reversal in the near future.

Can BONK Really Hit 100x?

The latest listing opens the door to real capital inflows, a rare win for meme coins in traditional markets.

Still, a full 100x move would require the perfect storm.

Major inflows, bullish macro tailwinds, and relentless momentum across the Solana ecosystem can push BONK higher and toward new all-time highs and beyond.

BONK ETF Hype Builds But All Eyes Are on This New Doge Presale

While BONK gains traction through its latest listing, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is trending by reviving the raw, viral energy of early Dogecoin, but with a sharper edge for today’s market.

This Ethereum-based meme coin is not just a token.

It’s a growing movement of traders, degens, and casual investors coming together to share early alpha, trading setups, and high-risk, high-reward ideas in one place.

The Maxi Doge team has committed 25% of all presale funds to bet on breakout crypto opportunities.

The proceeds will be used to amplify the project’s visibility through high-impact marketing campaigns, driving more attention to the $MAXI ecosystem.

$MAXI holders can also stake their tokens and earn yield, with the current APY sitting at a generous 73% for early adopters.

The presale price increases in just 2 days and 14 hours.

To lock in the current price of $0.000271, head to the official Maxi Doge presale website.

Connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap ETH or USDT or use a debit or credit card to complete your transaction in seconds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.