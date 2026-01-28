Crypto Market Shows Strength Ahead of FOMC Meeting as Powell Sets Tone

Key Notes

Fed rate cut odds are less than 3% during FOMC, but investors watch for Powell’s tone for clues on future policy and liquidity.

Short liquidations are dominating across intraday timeframes amid the market recovery.

Bitcoin is up about 2.6% in 24 hours and is attempting to reclaim $90,000, with volumes up 15%.

Just hours before the FOMC meeting on Jan. 28, the crypto market is showing strength with Bitcoin BTC $89 363 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $49.91 B and top altcoins gaining anywhere between 2-3%. This comes ahead of the FOMC meeting, although the odds of Fed rate cuts stand almost close to nil. Investors are keen to know the tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell for the possibility of future rate cuts.

Crypto Market Bounces Back Ahead of FOMC

Despite a mild reaction to the US Dollar Index crashing, the broader cryptocurrency market has now started moving ahead of the FOMC meeting on Jan. 28. As per the CoinGlass data, short liquidations dominate over the 1-hour, 4-hour, and 12-hour charts.

Some reports also suggest that the US Federal Reserve could intervene in the Japanese bond markets. This could mean overall liquidity infusion into the market, driving risk-on assets higher.

Popular analyst Kyledoops noted that markets are bracing for a busy session, with investors focused on central bank signals and major corporate earnings. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its policy decision on Jan. 28, while rate-cut expectations currently stand below 3%.

Attention will then shift to Jerome Powell, with investors remaining more focused on Powell’s tone and guidance than on the rate decision itself. On the other hand, the US Senate Agriculture Committee is scheduled to vote on a major crypto market structure bill on Jan. 29.

Tomorrow is FOMC and markets are certain that the Fed will leave rates unchanged. This means all eyes will be on Powell's press conference and what he suggests the Fed's plans are for the coming months. pic.twitter.com/ga9Krt0l4k — Satoshi Stacker (@StackerSatoshi) January 27, 2026

BTC Price Attempts to Breach $90,000

Bitcoin price is up by 2.6% in the last 24 hours, and is currently attempting to break past the $90,000 resistance. Moreover, the daily trading volume has also surged by 15% to $42 billion. It shows that the overall trader sentiment is moving towards the bullish side.

Crypto analyst Crypto Gerla said Bitcoin is trading below a key support level and remains exposed to heightened volatility.

$BTC is trading below a key support level, facing volatility. If it fails to rise above $92,000, it may drop to the $85,00-$86,000 range, with stronger support at $75,000-$77,000. pic.twitter.com/PIhGeskhL1 — Gerla (@CryptoGerla) January 28, 2026

The analyst warned that if Bitcoin fails to reclaim the $92,000 level, prices could slide toward the $85,000-$86,000 range, with a stronger support zone seen between $75,000 and $77,000.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.