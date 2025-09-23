Key Notes

BaFin-regulated Bullish Europe has become the first crypto exchange to offer Societe Generale – FORGE’s stablecoin dubbed the USD CoinVertible (USDCV).

By taking this step, the digital asset trading and custody service provider is expanding access to regulated crypto assets.

The usdcv token and target investors

Bullish Europe has inked a strategic partnership with Societe Generale – FORGE, a digital asset subsidiary of the Societe Generale Group.

This deal has now made the exchange the first to offer SG-FORGE’s USDCV. It has now joined the likes of EUR CoinVertible (EURCV), a euro-backed stablecoin issued by Societe Generale way back in April 2023.

This USDCV token is a fully Market in Crypto Asset (MiCA)-compliant USD-pegged stablecoin. Also, its reserves are backed 1:1 with cash or high-quality collateral.

It is particularly designed for institutional, corporate, and retail investors who are in search of regulated digital assets.

While USDCV will be available for trading on Bullish Europe, certain trusted banking partners will be in charge of its custody.

Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bullish Europe, shared a few words on the company’s position on the collaboration with Société Générale. He also seized the opportunity to tout Bullish’s features and prospects.

“We are proud to be the first to offer USDCV and to increase the availability and range of regulated stablecoins for our institutional investors,” Bodewein stated. “This offering further highlights Bullish’s position as a leading venue for institutional-grade liquidity and compliant digital asset trading services.”

Societe generale leveraging stablecoin market clarity

Societe Generale debuted the USDCV stablecoin in June 2025, capitalizing on the growth of the overall stablecoin market at the time. It chose blockchain platforms Ethereum ETH $4 199 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $506.17 B Vol. 24h: $26.79 B and Solana SOL $219.6 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $119.03 B Vol. 24h: $6.23 B to roll out the offering.

UK-based financial services firm BNY was picked to serve as the custodian for the stablecoins.

Based on the latest announcement, it is clear that Societe Generale is riding the stablecoin wave. It is worth noting that the availability of an improved stablecoin regulatory framework, like GENIUS and Clarity Acts in the US, has played a role in this positive sentiment.

Aside from this firm, other market players are also exploring the use of fiat-pegged digital assets and cutting costs.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.