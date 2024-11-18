Burning 1 Trillion Bonk by Christmas, BONK Up 112% in 7 Days

BONK is up a 1734.91% since November 2023 and based on the BONK price prediction for 2024, the token is expected to continue its uptrend.

Key Notes

BONK's BURNmas campaign is aimed at burning substantial BONK tokens.

The campaign includes various activities which will result in BONK being burned.

BONK price has increased 1734.91% since November 2023.

The team behind Bonk (BONK), a prominent meme coin project in the digital asset space, has announced that it would begin the process of burning 1 trillion BONK tokens BONK $0.000046 24h volatility: 9.1% Market cap: $3.20 B Vol. 24h: $1.72 B before Christmas. Meanwhile, the altcoin is already up a monumental 112% in the past seven days and is trading at $0.00005308 at the time of publication.

In a post on social media platform X (previously Twitter), the team behind BONK unveiled “BURNmas”, an event that will involve burning BONK tokens periodically “based on specific engagement criteria.” The event began on November 15th at 12:01 am UTC and is destined to end on December 24th at 12:01 am UTC.

Interestingly, the Bonk team also confirmed that the BONK accumulated by the digital asset’s community from various activities will be removed from circulation on Christmas, December 25, at 12:01 am UTC. The team then proceeded to list several activities that would result in the burning of BONK tokens.

For every post using “#LetsBONK” on X, a substantial 1,000 BONK tokens will be burned. The digital asset is trading at $0.00005248, which means that each use of the hashtag will result in $0.05248 worth of BONK being removed from supply. Additionally, for each new subscriber on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, the Bonk team will burn 10,000 tokens worth $0.5248.

The community can also watch BONK’s animation show, Team BaoBao, and contribute to the campaign. For every view on each episode of BaoBao, the project’s team will burn 10,000 BONK tokens. Also, for every bet placed on BONKbets.io, 50,000 BONK worth $2.624 will be burned.

50,000 BONK will also be removed for every BONKmark card sent on BONKmark.com while 100 BONK will be burned for every step walked on the GameFi project Moonwalk Fitness. Also, for every new holder of Bonk Earn (BERN), a reflection token, 100,000 BONK will be removed from circulation.

Additional token-burning activities include Solana-based launchpad BONK.LIVE and Saturnbot, a trading bot. 50,000 BONK each will be burned for each dollar traded on both of these platforms.

BONK Price Trajectory and Prediction

As earlier reported by Coinspeaker, BONK price predictions 2024 suggest that the altcoin can reach a maximum price of $0.0001120 before the current year ends while skyrocketing to a maximum price of $0.00002451 by December 2025-end. Moreover, the meme coin is expected to print monumental gains by 2030 and surge to $0.009847 by the end of that year.

Meanwhile, BONK has dropped 1.58% in the past 24 hours and has printed substantial gains of 116.84% in the past week, making it one of the few tokens that have risen by more than 100% in the last seven days. It is important to note that the meme coin is up 1734.91% since November 2023 and has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, ranking it 30th in the crypto space and fourth in the meme coin sector.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.