Bitcoin Spot ETFs Recorded $1.67 Billion Inflows Last Week

Last week , Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed in the United States market recorded an inflow of $1.67 billion. This figure marks a slight increase from the previous week’s $1.63 billion, highlighting continued interest and investment from institutional players.

According to data from SoSoValue, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) was a standout performer, generating nearly $2 billion in inflows throughout the week. This impressive performance was marked by consistent daily investments, showcasing the trust investors place in BlackRock’s fund. Although Friday saw a pause in new inflows, IBIT still recorded more than $126 million in daily investments on Thursday.

BlackRock’s Dominance in the Market

During the week, IBIT was one of the best-performing Bitcoin ETFs, boasting a total trading value of $19.35 billion. Notably, the fund controls approximately 2% of the total Bitcoin BTC $89 967 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $1.78 T Vol. 24h: $75.54 B shares available. Its net assets are valued at $42.89 billion, underscoring the significant impact of Bitcoin ETFs on BlackRock’s overall portfolio.

The introduction and success of Bitcoin ETFs have greatly contributed to BlackRock’s financial performance this year. The company’s latest financial earnings report revealed quarterly earnings of $11.46 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.42 per share and representing an earnings surprise of 9.98%. This follows a trend from the previous quarter, where earnings were projected at $9.96 per share but came in at $10.36, delivering a 4.02% surprise.

The impressive inflows and performance of Bitcoin ETFs have also impacted the views of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. Once a critic of Bitcoin, Fink has now embraced the digital asset, publicly recognizing it as a valuable investment class in October.

“We believe bitcoin is an asset class in itself,” Fink stated, further underscoring the asset’s legitimacy. He downplayed concerns about regulatory challenges, instead highlighting how greater acceptance and liquidity could drive further expansion in the market.

With BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF reaching $23 billion in cumulative inflows, Fink expressed optimism about continued growth and the transformative role blockchain technology could play in global finance.

Bitcoin’s All-Time High Fuels Market Sentiment

The positive market sentiment surrounding Bitcoin and its ETFs is expected to continue, bolstered by heightened interest and the potential for further ETF approvals. This influx of capital and increased focus on Bitcoin ETFs solidify the asset’s status as a mainstay in modern financial portfolios, positioning it as a key component of institutional investment strategies moving forward.

