Cardano Price Prediction: 2026 Hard Fork Update Drops – Is This the Upgrade That Changes Everything for ADA?

It is clear that the Hoskinson-led blockchain network is pulling out all the stops to regain market confidence, like in the previous cycles.

Intersect, the member-based body coordinating the upgrade, confirmed the fork will not alter transaction formats.

The upgrade delivers faster and cleaner execution for Plutus smart contracts. It adds new cryptographic tools, tighter ledger rules, and internal node improvements. Existing contracts remain intact.

The Hard Fork Working Group proposed naming the upgrade the van Rossem Hard Fork, honoring Max van Rossem. Planning and coordination are now active, with node releases already scheduled.

Node Timeline Sets the Pace

Input Output Engineering is preparing two node releases tied to Protocol 11. The first is Cardano node 10.6.2, a pre-release version expected within one week. This version includes hard fork functionality and is designed for early testing on SanchoNet. The goal is fast feedback from developers and stake pool operators.

The second release is Cardano node 10.7.0, expected within three weeks. This version is the hard fork-ready candidate. It will be used to fork Preview and PreProd networks, followed by mainnet. Final activation depends on testnet results and formal performance benchmarks.

ADA Price Analysis: Is the Bottom In?

ADA trades near the $0.29 zone after a long correction from the 2024 highs. The weekly chart shows prices pressing into a major demand area around $0.25 to $0.30.

This zone has acted as historical support and prices must hold here to avoid a deeper crash.

Meanwhile, ADA recently tagged the lower boundary of a falling channel.

The next resistance sits near the $0.80 to $1.00 range and a stronger supply zone waits near $1.20.

A reclaim of the falling channel and a weekly close above $0.80 would signal trend change.

From there, the price has room to revisit $1.20, then $1.80. If demand remains, a move above $3 could also be possible.

On the other hand, a clean break below the $0.25 support area opens room toward $0.18 and then $0.15.

