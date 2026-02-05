Cardano Founder Announces 32 New Tools, ADA Drops Out of Top 1

Key Notes

ADA has slipped out of the top 10 after a 30% monthly drop.

Bitcoin Cash overtook ADA for the 10th spot.

Charles Hoskinson announced a major Logan AI upgrade, adding 32 new tools.

Cardano’s ADA ADA $0.28 24h volatility: 6.9% Market cap: $10.27 B Vol. 24h: $883.46 M has dropped out of the crypto market’s top 10, replaced by Bitcoin Cash BCH $524.5 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $10.45 B Vol. 24h: $569.42 M .

This follows a sharp price decline in prices over the past few weeks as the altcoin is down more than 30% over the past month and 5% in the last 24 hours.

At the time of writing, ADA trades near $0.28, giving it a market value of roughly $10.1 billion, ranked 11th.

Meanwhile, BCH stands at $10.5 billion while Hyperliquid HYPE $34.75 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $8.28 B Vol. 24h: $829.62 M , which briefly acquired 10th position on February 4, is ranked 12th with a valuation of $8.9 billion.

Hoskinson Unveils Major Logan Upgrade

The ranking slide comes alongside a major ecosystem announcement from Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.

Hoskinson revealed a new release for Logan, an AI-powered bot tied to the Cardano network, branded as “Logan the Exit Liquidity Lobster.”

New release for Logan- the Exit Liquidity Lobster- From Shell With Love: https://t.co/U9SLXg9wiZ It includes 8 new Cardano integrations:

• TapTools – token analytics

• Cexplorer – blockchain data

• Ada Handle – $handle resolution

• CSWAP – DEX swaps

• ADA Anvil -… pic.twitter.com/hUC54rV1rN — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 5, 2026

The update adds 32 new tools that allow Logan to pull live data from across the Cardano ecosystem.

The goal is to turn Logan from a posting bot into a real-time information hub that can track tokens, activity, and governance without users needing separate platforms.

What the New Tools Actually Do

The new tools connect Logan to several well-known Cardano services. These include TapTools for token prices and market data, Cexplorer for blockchain activity, Ada Handle for wallet name lookups, and CSWAP for decentralized exchange pricing.

Other additions support token minting, index-style products, governance tracking, and even a decentralized VPN network.

In practice, this means Logan can now check prices, estimate swaps, track governance proposals, and monitor network activity all in one place.

All 32 tools passed internal testing, with 127 tests completed successfully. No breaking changes were introduced, and the tools load automatically once enabled.

Developer Push and Open Collaboration

Hoskinson has openly invited developers to contribute to Logan’s next phase. Builders can submit documentation and integrations to have their projects added directly into the bot’s system.

Interestingly, instead of closed updates, the network is pushing community-driven tooling with projects across the ecosystem, including smaller teams that often struggle for visibility.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.