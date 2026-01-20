Cardano Price Prediction: Whales Quietly Buy 210 Million ADA – Can ADA Hit $100? 

The buying occurred while ADA continued to trade under pressure.

ADA is down more than 3% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading near $0.36.

Over the past day, the price has held between $0.36 and $0.40, with the seven-day range capped near $0.43. The accumulation took place during the decline, not after a bounce.

210 million Cardano $ADA bought by whales in the past three weeks! pic.twitter.com/Mqq4xdQGSK — Ali Charts (@alicharts) January 17, 2026

Exchange reserve data shows a slight drop in available ADA. That points to fewer tokens sitting on exchanges and more held off-market, which can tighten supply if demand returns.

ADA Price Analysis: Big Bounce Coming from Long Term Support

On the weekly chart, ADA is trading near the lower boundary of a large symmetrical triangle.

The ADA price is sitting just above the $0.36 area, which aligns with a broader support zone that extends down to roughly $0.28.

If $0.36 fails on a weekly close, correction opens toward $0.30 first, with $0.27 acting as the final support from the current structure. A clean break below that zone would invalidate the broader bullish setup.

On the other hand, the chart shows repeated rejection near the $0.45-$0.50 range. That area remains the first major resistance and must be reclaimed before any sustained upside can develop.

Notably, if support between $0.36 and $0.30 holds, the chart allows for a multi-stage recovery.

A breakout above the triangle resistance would put $0.80-$1 back into play, followed by a potential extension toward the $1.40-$1.60 region. ETF push and regulatory backing could put ADA on a path to $4 as well.

Can ADA Realistically Hit $100?

A move to $100 for Cardano is a long shot, but not entirely out of the question if the project continues to evolve and attract major adoption.

At today’s circulating supply, hitting that level would require a market cap bigger than Bitcoin and Ethereum combined.

This is a massive leap from where things stand now, but the ecosystem is expanding.

With consistent development, growing DeFi use, and stronger institutional interest, ADA could push toward much higher levels in the years to come.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.