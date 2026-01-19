Dogecoin Price Prediction: Traders Spot Rare Inverse Head and Shoulders Chart Pattern – What Happens Next?

On the daily chart, DOGE is forming an inverse head and shoulders, a classic structure often seen at the end of a downtrend and before a major rally.

The left shoulder formed in October, the head during the deeper November to December correction, and the right shoulder appeared in early January.

Price is now tightening just below the $0.15 to $0.16 neckline, which marks the key resistance area to watch.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez notes that a daily close above this level would confirm the reversal and flip market structure in favor of the bulls.

If support holds and the breakout follows, Dogecoin could be on track for a strong upside move that reclaims its momentum in 2026.

Dogecoin $DOGE is forming an inverse head and shoulders. A break above $0.152 could unlock a move toward $0.186. pic.twitter.com/KuXO3zFTse — Ali Charts (@alicharts) January 14, 2026

DOGE Price Analysis: Key Levels Traders Are Watching

The chart shows a clear demand zone around $0.11-$0.12. This level has held multiple times and represents the invalidation area for the bullish setup.

RSI on the daily chart sits below the midline while MACD remains flat near the zero line. This usually appears during base-building phases rather than strong trends.

If Dogecoin breaks above the $0.15-$0.16 resistance with volume, traders are likely to target the prior supply zone near $0.28. Beyond that, the next target is $0.50, a gain of roughly 290%.

On the other hand, failure to hold the $0.11-$0.12 base would invalidate the inverse head and shoulders. In that case, price could revisit the lower consolidation range near $0.10.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.