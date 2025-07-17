Dogecoin Price Hits 50-day Peak as Bit Origin Raises $500M For DOGE Treasury

Key Notes

Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $31.37 B Vol. 24h: $3.24 B price consolidated at $0.21 on Thursday, after rising 19% in six sessions. While intraday candles reflect stagnation, momentum remains bullish as DOGE opened at its highest price since May.

Supporting a bullish DOGE price forecast, Singapore-based mining firm Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG), confirmed it has raised $500 million to launch a Dogecoin treasury. The firm stated this capital injection is part of a “multi-phase DOGE monetization strategy” to support long-term network activity and hedging through Layer-1 memecoin reserves.

According to the official press release, the raise consists of $400 million in Class A ordinary shares and $100 million in convertible debt from accredited investors. The firm also disclosed that it has already completed an initial $15 million closing under the debt facility offering placed by ATW Partners, with Chardan serving as placement agent.

This development could prove bullish for DOGE’s near-term price action. With volume spikes observed over the past week, price consolidation near breakout zones could be a precursor to another major uptick.

Dogecoin Targets $0.30 as Bulls Test Critical 200-Day MA

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.212, with a visible green-boxed rally of 19% over the past six days. The breakout move has stalled just below the 200-day moving average, which intersects at $0.221, marked by the red line in the chart. This level also represents the Golden Cross indicator derived from the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Historically, a clean daily close above the 200-day MA confirms a long-term bull cycle. If DOGE pierces through $0.221 decisively, bulls could target the $0.30 psychological resistance.

More so, the consistent volume build-up of $10 billion and formation of higher lows over the past six days further support a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

However, a rejection at $0.22 could stall momentum. The invalidation level lies at $0.179 — the base of the green rally zone and the nearest key support. A close below $0.18 would neutralize the bullish pattern, triggering a retest of the June low near $0.155.

Technically, DOGE remains bullish until proven otherwise. Price is above the 50-day MA and approaching the 200-day from below — a setup often preceding a golden cross if the shorter MA crosses over. Watch for confirmation with strong volume above $0.221 to validate further upside.

Solana’s First Layer-2 Project Launches Presale as DOGE Rally Intensifies

As Dogecoin gains fresh institutional interest, Solaxy, Solana’s first Layer-2 blockchain, is emerging as a breakout project, targeting both meme coin enthusiasts and strategic investors.

