CFTC Brings Back Bitcoin Futures Architect as Chief of Staff

Amir Zaidi is back at the CFTC as chief of staff under Chairman Michael Selig.

Zaidi helped launch regulated Bitcoin futures on CBOE in 2017.

CFTC prepares for new crypto rules as Bitcoin markets grow under oversight.

Bitcoin futures regulation in the United States is back in focus after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) confirmed the return of a senior official who once helped shape the market.

The move comes as lawmakers prepare to pass new digital asset rules and federal agencies adjust their role in crypto oversight.

Amir Zaidi Returns to CFTC

In a major move, Amir Zaidi has been named chief of Staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, ending a six-year absence from the agency. His return brings back a figure closely tied to the approval of Bitcoin futures trading in the United States.

It is worth noting that the appointment was announced by CFTC Chairman Michael Selig.

According to him, Zaidi played a central role in launching regulated Bitcoin futures contracts during President Donald Trump’s first term.

I’m grateful for Amir Zaidi’s willingness to return to the @CFTC as chief of staff. Amir was instrumental in the historic launch of CFTC-regulated bitcoin futures contracts during @POTUS President Trump’s first term. With Congress poised to send digital asset market structure… https://t.co/Oft6NLc4Uv — Mike Selig (@MichaelSelig) December 31, 2025

Those contracts began trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange in 2017.

Zaidi previously worked at the CFTC from 2010 to 2019 and held several senior positions. In his final years, he served as director of the Division of Market Oversight. This was where he helped shape policy that allowed Bitcoin futures markets to operate under federal supervision.

Under the new leadership, the CFTC approved the first-ever spot cryptocurrency trading on US federal markets, allowing DCM and DCO license holders to offer compliant trading.

Regulation Pressure Building for Pro-Crypto Market

Zaidi’s return comes as Congress prepares to move forward with digital asset market structure legislation.

The CFTC is expected to take on greater responsibility as oversight of Bitcoin futures and related products expands.

The timing also follows changes in agency leadership. Michael Selig took over as chairman in late December after being confirmed by the Senate to lead the agency, replacing Caroline Pham.

He has said the agency will support efforts to position the United States as a global center for crypto activity.

In addition, at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Chairman Paul Atkins has taken a more open approach toward crypto markets.

Atkins said the SEC will introduce the “Innovation Exemption” for crypto firms starting in January.

Beyond the above, new exchange-traded funds have launched, and several legal disputes have been resolved, signaling a shift in how regulators view digital assets.

Essentially, these developments place Bitcoin futures at the forefront of the next phase of the United States’ crypto policy.

With experienced officials returning, rules are moving closer to final approval, and market stakeholders are watching how oversight will be applied.

