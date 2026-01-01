Key Notes

BNB Chain BNB $859.5 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $118.37 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B saw rare trading activity on New Year’s Day after a trader said he made about $1 million from sudden moves tied to the BROCCOLI714 meme coin.

The trades happened on Binance and drew attention because of the size, speed, and timing involved.

While online rumors pointed to a hack, the exchange later said no security issue was found.

BNB Chain Trader Spots Unusual BROCCOLI714 Price Moves

The event centered on BROCCOLI714, a small meme coin with low trading volume on the BNB Chain.

Early in the day, the token jumped sharply in price and then fell just as fast. The move stood out because large spot buy orders appeared on Binance without any clear reason.

The trader, known as Vida, said the buying did not look normal. According to his post, the orders were too large to be casual trades.

He believed the activity came from either a faulty market making system or a compromised account. He ruled out the idea of a normal large holder spending that much money without a clear plan.

Vida used trading alerts to track the gap between the spot market and perpetual futures. As spot buying pushed the price higher, he entered a long position.

When the buying slowed and futures prices returned to normal, he switched to a short position. This quick change allowed him to benefit from both sides of the move.

The trader later said the pattern still did not make sense to him, adding that the use of tens of millions of USDT in spot trading looked wasteful.

Binance Response and BNB Chain Meme Coin Growth

As the story spread, some traders speculated that the activity may have been caused by a hack. Binance said its systems were operating normally.

A spokesperson said early checks showed no sign of a breach or stolen accounts. The exchange also said no user had reported account issues linked to the trades.

Nevertheless, the incident comes during a period of rising interest in BNB Chain meme coins.

For context, tokens inspired by Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao’s dog, Broccoli, have become popular on the network. This trend helped lift activity on the BNB Chain in 2025.

Data from Nansen shows daily users on the network climbed steadily through the year. By the end of December, BNB Chain ranked among the most active blockchains by users and transactions.

