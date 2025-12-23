Chainlink Whales in Sell-off Mode, Here’s Impact on LINK Price

Key Notes

Since August, LINK price has been declining and is currently around $12.28.

Chainlink whales have resorted to a massive selloff amid a gloomy macro outlook.

The first Chainlink ETF went live for trading in early December, but with no impact on price.

Chainlink LINK $12.29 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $8.70 B Vol. 24h: $491.28 M price has been on a steady decline in the last few months, with most of its key metrics at their worst levels currently. Its market capitalization and trading volume have been fluctuating at an alarming rate. Most concerning is that whales within the ecosystem are in sell-off mode, offloading their holdings to acquire other crypto assets. It is not certain how much longer the LINK price can hold still.

Chainlink Key Metrics in the Negative Territory

According to CoinMarketCap, LINK is currently trading at $12.28, corresponding with a 2.54% dip over the last 24 hours.

So far, the price of this digital asset has dropped by 16% from its monthly high and roughly 55% from its Year-to-date (YTD) high. Also, this coin’s market cap is at $8.71 billion, making it the 12th largest cryptocurrency as of writing.

This price decline started in August, and since then, it has intensified significantly. At the time, investors were concerned about the United States’ tariffs on key economies as well as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. These eventually triggered a general risk-off sentiment in crypto markets. There was a slight uptick in early December after the first Chainlink ETF by Grayscale went live for trading.

Back in late August, Chainlink-based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications had a Total Value Locked (TVL) of more than $1.13 billion. This metric has now declined to around $545 million, per DefiLlama data. Apart from the TVL drop, Chainlink has recorded a consistent drop in weekly fees since September.

Based on historic data, this situation is usually an indication of a slowdown in overall usage. It is also a sign of reduced demand for Chainlink’s services within the DeFi space. Still, some analysts expect LINK to experience a 1000% rally soon.

Have You Taken Your Share of MAXI DOGE Presale?

LINK price may still record some significant improvement before the new year, but until then, many investors have turned their attention to Maxi Doge (MAXI), a canine-themed crypto asset.

By all means, this token is gaining traction and enjoying the limelight, and has successfully entered the league of the best crypto presales of 2025. Investors have seen this new project gather positive momentum, which has now caused it to grow significantly in such a short time.

So far, its ongoing project presale has raised a total of $4,356,677.97, underscoring its strong traction. This is an indication that investors perceive its long-term potential and are willing to invest their funds.

Purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.