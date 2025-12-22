Key Notes

One single address bought $10 million worth of LINK in the last three days, while 10 whale addresses hold the remaining $10 million of recent accumulation.

Whales were spotted making large LINK withdrawals from Binance, Chainlink’s most liquid market, with over 7% of its total volume.

LINK is currently trading at $12.67, still in a downtrend that dates from the October 10th crash, when Chainlink traded for as low as $7.90 per token.

11 newly created Ethereum accounts have withdrawn 1.56 million LINK, Chainlink protocol's token, in the last three days from Binance.

This accumulation pattern suggests whales are positioning themselves for a bullish move, currently holding around $20 million worth of LINK.

Lookonchain spotted the whale activity and accumulation pattern over the past three days (up to December 22), based on data from Arkham Intelligence.

Binance is the most liquid market for trading Chainlink’s token, accounting for over 7% of LINK’s volume, with high-depth order books.

In the past 3 days, 11 newly created wallets have withdrawn 1.567M $LINK($19.8M) from #Binance. Wallets:

0xf440838830CC265DB72C81bfBa240E5A4cEb1CC4

0x3B89a89b1014A1a14F6cBc4a9306405Bb110f435

0x7E7a2942fB96254380f8635a11cd2651eEA91565

0xcbfDfED7d9FECD07ef1563db2a5a6fAF780A40cC… pic.twitter.com/2ZLJK6cSKt — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 22, 2025

This account, address 0xf440838830CC265DB72C81bfBa240E5A4cEb1CC4, was activated on December 10 by withdrawing $10 worth of ETH but only started accumulating Chainlink on December 20 in four total withdrawals worth approximately $2.5 million each.

Two addresses hold more than $2 million of LINK, four of them are carrying over $1 million of the token and the last four and holding Chainlink portfolios that go from $400,000 to $610,000 at the time of writing.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis

Chainlink’s protocol token is currently trading at $12.67 per unit, having kept a low volatility during the weekend, with nearly unnoticeable one-day candlesticks on December 20 and December 21, when most of the newly created whales activity took place.

LINK traded as low as $7.90 during the historical October 10th crash, now recovered. Yet, the token is still going in a downtrend that started post-crash, trading below the 50-day exponential moving average (1D50EMA), an important trend indicator for financial assets and crypto.

Looking at its relative strength index (RSI), Chainlink goes with a neutral momentum, trying to pick up strength while investors are back accumulating.

Ether, Ethereum’s native token, is showing similar signals of accumulation as ETH reclaims the $3,000 level.

