Chainlink acquired Atlas intellectual property from FastLane on January 22 to expand its Smart Value Recapture system beyond Ethereum.

The system has recovered $10 million in profits from $460 million in loan liquidations for DeFi protocols, according to Chainlink.

Major lending platforms Aave and Compound have adopted the technology, which now operates on Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Hyperliquid's HyperEVM.

Atlas now exclusively supports Chainlink SVR, according to the joint announcement.

SVR helps decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platforms recover profits that would otherwise go to third parties when borrowers’ crypto-backed loans are liquidated.

The system has processed more than $460 million in liquidations and recovered over $10 million for integrated protocols, according to Chainlink.

The recovered value is split between DeFi protocols and the Chainlink Network.

How the Technology Works

When borrowers fail to maintain sufficient collateral, their loans are automatically sold off. Chainlink SVR captures profit opportunities that arise during these liquidations and returns a portion to the lending protocol instead of letting outside traders take it.

Maximal extractable value represents the profits third parties can extract by reordering blockchain transactions.

Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs, said the acquisition creates an effective value recovery system that increases revenue for DeFi through expansion to new blockchain networks.

FastLane will continue to operate independently as a strategic partner.

Protocol Adoption

Major DeFi lending platforms including Aave AAVE $156.8 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.38 B Vol. 24h: $371.34 M , which helps facilitate billions in crypto-backed loans, and Compound COMP $24.05 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $232.60 M Vol. 24h: $13.04 M have adopted SVR.

Chainlink secures approximately 70% of the DeFi ecosystem by value and has enabled over $27 trillion in transaction value, according to DefiLlama data and company metrics.

The acquisition accelerates SVR deployment across networks where lending protocols operate.

Alex Watts, CEO of FastLane, said Chainlink is positioned to lead the oracle value recovery market, where it competes with API3 and Pyth Network.

Meanwhile, LINK has seen steady whale accumulation despite a recent pullback, with analysts pointing to a long-term support zone and projecting higher upside as market conditions stabilize.

