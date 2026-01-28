Here Are 4 Reasons Why Chainlink (LINK) Is Expected to Rebound

Key Notes

Santiment analyst expects LINK to rally, at least for the short term.

Chainlink recorded one of the highest developer activities over the past 30 days.

More than 10 million LINK tokens have left exchanges since mid-December.

Multiple indicators have been pointing to a strong rebound for Chainlink’s LINK $11.96 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $8.47 B Vol. 24h: $384.93 M price after five months of constant bearish momentum.

LINK has struggled to approach its all-time high of $52 set in May 2021. The token reached $27.70 on August 23, 2025, and has been declining since.

According to the market intelligence platform Santiment, Chainlink recorded the second-highest developer activity among the “AI and Big Data” platforms in the past 30 days.

Strong Growth in Chainlink Protocol Revenue

Data from DefiLlama shows that Chainlink’s gross protocol revenue over the past four weeks alone has reached $5 million.

Compared to Q1 2025, which recorded a revenue of $964,000, the network registered an impressive growth of over five times.

While the token’s price has been seeing selloffs, the network itself is becoming more active and useful. The notable rise in Chainlink’s revenue also proves stronger real usage.

Massive LINK Accumulation

Retail investors and whales have also been heavily accumulating LINK.

According to data from Coinglass, 10.15 million LINK tokens have left major centralized exchanges since December 20, 2025. Currently, 118.65 LINK coins are sitting in CEXs.

Strong outflows from exchanges would also mean less selling pressure from short-term traders.

Crypto whales have also been actively buying LINK as its price fell below the $13 mark.

LINK has fallen 3% over the past seven days and is currently trading at $11.92. Its market capitalization stands at $8.44 billion.

According to Santiment, the amount of negative social media activity around Chainlink has significantly increased over the past week.

📊 Uniswap & Chainlink have both seen a notably high amount of negative commentary compared to other altcoins. With retail dumping, this means both $UNI & $LINK are candidates for continued price rebounds in the short-term. pic.twitter.com/LjEN3KpIOV — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 28, 2026

The analyst notes that when retail investors sell out of fear, uncertainty, and doubt, the asset is likely to rebound in the short term.

Despite the notable growth in Chainlink’s technical and fundamental indicators, investors should also keep an eye on the broader market activity and momentum.

The upcoming U.S. Fed meeting, combined with the earnings reports from the tech giants, will undoubtedly have a strong impact on the crypto market.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.