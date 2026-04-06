Charles Schwab Adds Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto Trading to Brokerage Platform

Charles Schwab is rolling out direct Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto trading to its brokerage client base, a platform that encompasses 38.9 million active accounts and $12.22 trillion in client assets – in a phased launch beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

The offering, branded Schwab Crypto and operated through Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB, marks a structural departure from the firm’s prior crypto exposure model, which routed clients through ETFs, futures, and crypto-adjacent equities.

The significance is not merely product expansion. It is a test of whether direct digital asset ownership can integrate into the workflow of a mainstream brokerage customer at scale – and whether that integration generates the kind of demand signal that reshapes competitive dynamics across the retail brokerage industry.

🚨CHARLES SCHWAB TO LAUNCH SPOT BTC & ETH Charles Schwab plans to roll out spot BTC and ETH trading in the first half of 2026 via its Premier Bank unit. This enables the $11.9T platform's users to trade crypto alongside traditional assets as it competes with major exchanges. pic.twitter.com/eBBrO3lTJw — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) April 5, 2026

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Schwab Crypto Structure: Breaking Down the Implementation Mechanics

Schwab Crypto does not live inside the existing brokerage account.

Qualifying clients will access direct BTC and ETH trading through a dedicated account tied to the firm’s affiliated banking subsidiary – a structural boundary that separates crypto holdings from the stocks, bonds, and ETFs clients already hold under SIPC coverage. Crypto assets held through the new product carry neither SIPC nor FDIC protection, a disclosure Schwab is making explicit in its rollout materials.

The initial cohort is narrow by design. The pilot begins with Schwab employees, followed by a small early-access group drawn from a waitlist currently open on Schwab’s crypto page, before broadening through the remainder of the first half of 2026.

Geographic restrictions apply at launch: the product is available across all U.S. states except New York and Louisiana. Asset scope is limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum only, with no additional cryptocurrencies announced.

Feature depth at launch is also deliberately constrained. Schwab currently accepts no external crypto deposits and does not support withdrawals to self-custody wallets, staking, recurring purchases, or limit orders – capabilities that distinguish native crypto platforms from this initial brokerage integration. Pricing and fee structure have not been publicly disclosed ahead of the pilot. The product, as structured, is a basic buy-and-sell interface sitting inside one of the largest financial institutions in the United States.

That simplicity is the point. Schwab is not competing with Coinbase on feature depth. It is testing whether the mere availability of direct ownership – inside a familiar brokerage interface, for a client base that already trusts Schwab with their retirement savings – generates measurable demand distinct from what ETF flows have already revealed.

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