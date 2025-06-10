Circle’s Staggering IPO: Everything You Need to Know in 1 Minute

Circle, the issuer of U.S.-backed stablecoin USDC, made a splash with its IPO on June 5, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know in just one minute of reading.

IPO Highlights & Market Perception

Circle offered 34 million shares at $31 each, raising $1.05 billion — one of the largest fintech IPOs since Coinbase in 2021.

Trading on NYSE under ticker “CRCL” opened at $69, peaked at around $104, and closed at $83.23 on June 4 — a blistering 168%+ first‑day gain. On June 10, it’s $115 at the premarket.

It recorded the biggest two-day IPO pop since 1980 relative to its IPO price.

SBI Group Commits $50 Million

Tokyo-based SBI Holdings and its subsidiary SBI Shinsei Bank invested $50 million in Circle’s stock — $25 million each — soon after the IPO.

SBI aims to leverage its investment to expand USDC’s footprint in Japan’s emerging digital assets market.

Sigil’s Core Fund Scores ~4x Return

Crypto investment firm Sigil Core Fund turned significant profits from its venture into Circle ahead of the IPO, generating near 4× returns on its position. The IPO’s oversubscription — reportedly 25× over demand — amplified these returns and signals robust investor appetite.



Implications for the Crypto Sector

Industry Barometer: Circle’s success is being seen as a bellwether for future crypto and fintech IPOs, signaling public-market readiness.

Analysts emphasize how Circle’s public entry elevates stablecoins to the status of mainstream financial infrastructure. Regulatory Tailwinds: With more clarity unfolding around digital assets and crypto-favorable policies under the Trump administration, Circle’s performance reinforces a broader shift toward compliance-backed crypto ventures.

With more clarity unfolding around digital assets and crypto-favorable policies under the Trump administration, Circle’s performance reinforces a broader shift toward compliance-backed crypto ventures. Investor Caution: Experts caution on post-IPO lock-up expiry. Insider share sales in 90–180 days could stall momentum, mirroring past tech IPO cycles.

