Bitcoin ETF Inflows Rise Again As BTC Price Eyes All-Time High

Key Notes

Fidelity’s FBTC and BlackRock’s IBIT led the charge with $173 million and $120.9 million in inflows.

BlackRock’s IBIT ETF has set a new record, reaching $70 billion in assets under management in just 341 days.

Bitcoin’s funding rate flipped positive at 0.0017%, reflecting bullish sentiment and increased demand for long positions.

Bitcoin ETF inflows have resumed once again this week, reaching $386 million on Monday amid renewed institutional optimism as Bitcoin price BTC $108 763 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $35.91 B jumps 4% to $110K, eyeing a potential breakout to fresh all-time highs.

Over the last ten days, the Bitcoin ETF market has experienced strong selling pressure following massive inflows from mid-April to late May. Meanwhile, Ethereum ETF inflows have gathered pace, signaling classic capital rotation from BTC to ETH ETH $2 740 24h volatility: 6.4% Market cap: $330.83 B Vol. 24h: $30.90 B .

However, inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs have resumed as Bitcoin price approaches its all-time highs and prepares for a new price discovery zone.

According to data from Farside Investors, Fidelity’s FBTC led with the highest inflows at $173 million, while BlackRock’s IBIT came second at $120.9 million.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Hits Key Milestone

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF has been dominating the market with $48.7 billion inflows, and net assets under management crossing $70 billion. Bloomberg Senior ETF Strategist Eric Balchunas reported that BlackRock’s IBIT has set a new record as the fastest ETF to reach this milestone.

Achieving this in just 341 days, $IBIT outpaced the previous record set by GLD, which took 1,691 days, five times longer, to hit the same mark.

$IBIT just blew through $70b and is now the fastest ETF to ever hit that mark in only 341 days, which is 5x faster than the old record held by GLD of 1,691 days. Nice chart from @JackiWang17 pic.twitter.com/5VeGT9twpQ — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 9, 2025

Some market players tried to downplay this achievement, stating that it was a very “little lift”. Responding to this, Balchunas highlighted that Bitcoin has risen from $30,000 when BlackRock filed for IBIT to $110,000 now, delivering returns seven times greater than the S&P 500 while gaining legitimacy among major investors.

When BlackRock filed for IBIT, the price was $30k and the stench of FTX was still in air. It's now $110k (a return that is 7x that of the mighty S&P 500) and is now seen as legitimate for other big investors. Call me crazy Holmes, but I'd say that's a lot of "lift" https://t.co/blPJXhEsUA — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 9, 2025

Bitcoin Funding Rate Flips Positive in a Bullish BTC Price Action

Bitcoin is currently trading at $110,227, marking a 4% gain in the past 24 hours. On the derivatives front, the funding rate has turned positive at 0.0017%, indicating a shift toward bullish market positioning.

The funding rate, a periodic payment exchanged between traders in perpetual futures contracts, helps align futures prices with the spot market. A positive funding rate reflects bullish sentiment and increased demand for long positions.

The US CPI data numbers on Wednesday will play a pivotal role in deciding the future Bitcoin price trajectory. Currently, BTC is following the Global M2 Money supply, with a 71-day lag, hinting at the next price target of $125,000.

Boom. Send it to $125,000 with haste 🫡 https://t.co/74jgNpCZaY — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 9, 2025

