Circle to Launch Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 on Stellar: XLM Surges

Circle announced Sept. 18 the launch of its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2 on the Stellar decentralized, open-source blockchain platform.

According to the press release, starting now, users can seamlessly move USDC between Stellar and 15 blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, and Base. Those with funds native to the Stellar network will no longer need a Circle account to transfer funds across supported networks.

Beyond native interoperability, the upgrade will also enhance programmability for developers. CCTP V2 supports cross-chain embedding directly into dApps, providing seamless liquidity between chains. Developers can also include arbitrary metadata within transfers to support autonomous execution at the destination chain via the “Hooks” functionality.

Circle Expands Cross-Chain Capabilities with Stellar Integration

The CCTP expansion caps off a busy week for Circle, which on Sept. 17 announced a strategic partnership with Kraken to enhance stablecoin infrastructure and provide Kraken users with improved access to USDC and introduce EURC support for the first time.

Meanwhile, as Coinspeaker reported on Sept. 13, Circle unveiled a new integration that allows artificial intelligence agents to pay for online services autonomously with a new payment protocol to facilitate automated transactions using USDC.

The new model allows AI agents to complete transactions without human intervention. Thus, for example, an agent requesting a wallet risk report from a paywalled API can automatically pay the associated fees in USDC to receive the data, streamlining the entire process into one programmatic flow and saving developers time.

In related news, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) recently decided to join the ERC-3643 Association in a move that could open regulated, borderless asset markets to networks built on Stellar’s framework.

Amid this flurry of recent activity, Stellar’s XLM $0.40 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $12.77 B Vol. 24h: $355.09 M token has seen a slight bump in price. According to data from CoinMarketCap, XLM is trading at $0.4018 as of the time of this article’s publication. That puts XLM up 4.09% for the week and 4.29% for the day.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.