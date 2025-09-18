Key Notes

KuCoin Pay is now accepted at over 100 SPAR stores in Switzerland, joining an existing crypto payment system for daily purchases.

The move expands on a crypto payment infrastructure first launched in August 2025 with Binance Pay and DFX.swiss.

Despite the expansion, crypto payments face major competition from TWINT, Switzerland's dominant mobile payment app with over 6 million users.

The global crypto exchange KuCoin announced that its payment arm, KuCoin Pay, is now available for everyday purchases at over 100 SPAR supermarket locations across Switzerland. The integration is facilitated by DFX.swiss, a Swiss-based financial services provider.

The move represents an expansion of an existing crypto payment infrastructure rather than a new launch. SPAR Switzerland first enabled digital asset payments in August 2025 through a partnership involving DFX.swiss and Binance Pay.

The new KuCoin integration was detailed in a press release on Sept. 18, 2025, which confirmed the addition of KuCoin Pay to widen the options available for shoppers.

The system works by allowing customers to scan an OpenCryptoQR code at checkout using the KuCoin app. The company claims the process comes with zero gas fees for users and provides instant fiat settlements for merchants, protecting them from price volatility.

The ability to use a native US dollar-backed stablecoin is an important feature for users looking to avoid volatility, highlighting a growing trend of stablecoins being used for real-world impact.

Navigating the Swiss Web3 Payment Landscape

While the partnership marks another step for crypto adoption in retail, it faces a highly competitive local market. The Swiss mobile payment landscape is dominated by TWINT, an app used by over 6 million people, or roughly 75% of the country’s population.

With deep integration into the Swiss banking system and widespread acceptance, TWINT presents a significant adoption hurdle for any new payment solution.

However, Switzerland offers a uniquely favorable environment for crypto spending. For private investors, gains from crypto are generally tax-free, and using crypto for purchases does not usually trigger a capital gains tax event.

This regulatory clarity makes using digital assets for daily transactions more practical than in many other countries.

The move is consistent with KuCoin’s global expansion plans. In a statement, KuCoin Pay Lead Raymond Ngai said the partnership aims to enhance the real-world utility of crypto and create a seamless shopping experience.

Cyrill Thommen, CEO of DFX.swiss, added that the collaboration is another step toward making digital assets more accessible for everyday life.

KuCoin has recently focused on strengthening its international presence. The exchange has previously partnered with government initiatives, highlighting its strategy of working within regulated frameworks.

Such moves are designed to build trust as more financial institutions look to boost institutional USDC adoption for treasury management and cross-border payments.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.