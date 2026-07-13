CLARITY Act News: The House Financial Services Committee’s Digital Assets Subcommittee will hold a field hearing in New York City on July 17, 2026, targeting Wall Street institutions and crypto exchanges that would operate directly under the bill’s proposed framework. The hearing title and subcommittee chair are identified in the committee’s official hearing notice.

This is not simply a procedural information-gathering session. It is a deliberate legislative maneuver to consolidate industry testimony and apply political pressure on the Senate before the August 7 recess, the last viable window for floor action on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 2026.

🇺🇸 The U.S. House will hold a hearing on the Crypto CLARITY ACT in just 4 days, on July 17. pic.twitter.com/Vw4PHOiE4j — CW (@CW8900) July 13, 2026

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CLARITY Act News: From House Floor to Senate Calendar

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, designated H.R. 3633 per Congress.gov, passed the House on July 17, 2025, with a 294–134 bipartisan vote. Per CryptoRank reporting, the Senate Banking Committee advanced it 15–9 on May 14, 2026, and the bill was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar on June 1, 2026, per Congress.gov records.

The bill’s core architecture assigns the CFTC exclusive authority over spot markets for digital commodities, a category that includes Bitcoin and other assets on networks deemed sufficiently decentralized, while the SEC retains jurisdiction over digital assets that qualify as investment contracts. The maturity and decentralization threshold is a defined statutory test, not a discretionary agency call.

That jurisdictional clarity is precisely what exchanges, brokers, and token issuers have been waiting on. The crypto regulation vacuum created by years of parallel SEC and CFTC enforcement actions has driven compliance costs higher and pushed developers toward offshore jurisdictions. H.R. 3633 is designed to replace that enforcement-first posture with a statutory framework that specifies which regulator governs which asset class from day one.

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Senate Floor Math: The 60-Vote Threshold and Unresolved Provisions

The bill’s remaining path runs through a Senate floor vote that, under standard Senate rules, requires 60 votes to clear cloture, a threshold that makes every uncommitted member’s position material. Contested provisions include stablecoin yield language, the scope of a DeFi developer safe harbor, and ethics rules governing officials’ crypto holdings, as detailed in prior analysis of the Senate floor vote variables.

The NYC field hearing on July 17 is positioned as a key milestone ahead of the August 7 recess deadline, with leadership appearing to compress the reconciliation timeline rather than let it drift past the recess.

Galaxy Research estimates a 60–75% probability the bill becomes law in 2026 and projects a possible presidential signature during the week of August 3, per CryptoRank reporting. Prediction market pricing on Crypto Briefing’s Vera platform was more conservative, placing the probability of a 2026 signing at 46.5% as of July 12, a gap that likely reflects different assumptions about Senate floor scheduling and cloture math rather than disagreement on the bill’s underlying support.

We suspect the choice of New York as the hearing venue is less about geography than about signaling: holding the session outside Washington, in the city most directly affected by the bill’s market structure provisions, is intended to generate financial industry testimony that Senate moderates can cite as constituent-level justification for a yes vote on cloture.

The analytical question is no longer whether the CLARITY Act has enough support in principle; it is whether Senate floor managers can consolidate 60 votes before August 7 with contested provisions still open. The July 17 hearing is the last scheduled public input mechanism before that window closes.

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