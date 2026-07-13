Evernorth, the San Francisco-based XRP digital asset treasury company planning a Nasdaq listing under ticker XRPN through a SPAC merger with Armada Acquisition Corp II, launched a dedicated Japanese-language X account on July 12, 2026.

This is its first disclosed operational step in Japan, while the SEC registration statement enabling that listing remains ineffective and Armada shareholders have yet to vote on the transaction.

This is not simply a communications initiative. It is a market-positioning move timed to SBI Holdings’ existing institutional infrastructure in Japan, where Evernorth’s anchor investor already operates banking, securities, and crypto businesses that have made Japan one of the most structurally XRP-ready markets globally.

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Japan Channel Launch: Scope and Stated Limits

The account opened with the statement: “Japan believed in XRP early on. Together, we will build from here.” Evernorth described the channel as a source of market analysis delivered in accessible terms, and specified it “will not discuss prices”, a deliberate boundary that keeps the account away from any activity that might draw regulatory scrutiny as investment guidance under Japanese Financial Services Agency rules.

No new office, local license, product launch, or Japan-specific fundraising vehicle has been announced alongside the account. Evernorth’s primary address remains 600 Battery St.

San Francisco, and the company has not disclosed staffing, local partnerships, or service offerings tied to the Japanese presence. The launch is a communication and engagement initiative, not a regulated operating unit.

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SBI Holdings: The Structural Link to Japan’s XRP Ecosystem

SBI Holdings committed $200 million to Evernorth’s planned raise, the largest single anchor commitment in the transaction, and its footprint in Japan provides the network Evernorth is positioning against.

SBI and Ripple co-founded SBI Ripple Asia in 2016, and SBI VC Trade now provides retail and institutional XRP access under Japan’s payment services framework.

In June 2026, Ripple and SBI launched RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-denominated stablecoin, in Japan following FSA approval, with SBI VC Trade handling local distribution.

SBI has also moved to acquire Bitbank, adding another domestic exchange to its digital asset stack. Evernorth’s public materials have not specified how its Japanese presence will interface with RLUSD, SBI VC Trade, or Bitbank; the connection currently runs through investor alignment rather than disclosed product integration on the XRP Ledger.

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Nasdaq Listing: What Remains Pending

The SPAC merger between Evernorth and Armada Acquisition Corp II has received unanimous board approval from both parties. An amended SEC registration statement was filed in June 2026, according to company filings, but the filing explicitly states the registration is not yet effective. Armada shareholders must still vote to approve the merger, and other closing conditions remain outstanding.

Per earlier SEC filings, Evernorth holds approximately 473 million XRP. The broader raise, which includes Ripple, Pantera Capital, Kraken, and Arrington Capital among named backers alongside SBI, targets more than $1 billion in committed capital, intended primarily for open-market XRP purchases. The expected treasury size, use of proceeds, and Nasdaq debut date all remain forward-looking until registration becomes effective.

The analytical question is no longer whether Evernorth has institutional backing in Japan; SBI’s $200 million commitment settled that. It is whether the Japanese-language channel evolves into regulated local services, XRP lending, RLUSD-based DeFi participation, or institution-facing treasury products, once the public listing path clears, or remains a communication layer that trails rather than leads Evernorth’s corporate milestones.

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