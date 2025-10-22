Clearpool Tops $100M Market Cap Amid Listing on Asian Exchanges

Key Notes

Clearpool CPOOL $0.10 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $85.68 M Vol. 24h: $74.49 M price skyrocketed from $0.10 to $0.17 on Wednesday, October 22, after listings on two major Asian exchanges, Upbit and Bithumb.

According to the team’s statement, Clearpool, a decentralized capital markets protocol that enables institutional borrowers to access unsecured loans via blockchain-based credit pools, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its presence in Asia, capitalizing on institutional demand for Payment Financing and real-world credit solutions that is rapidly rising.

🇰🇷 $CPOOL to be listed on @Official_Upbit and @BithumbOfficial, South Korea’s two largest exchanges on 22nd October, 4.30pm KST (UTC +9). Trading pairs:

Upbit – CPOOL/KRW, CPOOL/BTC, CPOOL/USDT (Spot)

Bithumb – CPOOL/KRW (Spot) After a strong week at Korea Blockchain Week… pic.twitter.com/UYJZcp8e9S — Clearpool (@ClearpoolFin) October 22, 2025

The dual listings immediately fueled a wave of buying activity, driving CPOOL’s 24-hour trading volume to surge 2,500% to over $138 million, according to CoinMarketCap. This pushed the token’s market capitalization above $139 million, positioning it among the day’s top-performing DeFi tokens.

According to recent reports from local media Seoul, Upbit dominates over 72% of crypto trading volumes in South Korea with 5.4 million users, while Bithumb accounted for almost 26% of the market share.

“Among the five major exchanges (Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax), Upbit recorded an overwhelming first place with 833 trillion won (71.6%), followed by Bithumb with 300 trillion won (25.8%). Coinone recorded 20.8 trillion won (1.8%), Korbit 5.5 trillion won (0.5%), and Gopax 2.8 trillion won (0.2%),” Seoul reported.

BingX Expands AI Trading as Asian Traders React to New Trends

Further emphasizing changes in crypto investor behavior across Asia, BingX, another major exchange in the region, announced on Tuesday that its AI trading assistance feature had surpassed 1 million active users.

BingX Chief Product Officer Vivian confirmed in an X post that the platform introduced 10 new AI Master personas, each offering distinctive trading strategies ranging from conservative to aggressive. Since its launch, BingX AI Master has facilitated an average of 82.74 daily trades per user and 4.05 daily strategies per account.

When we first launched @BingXOfficial AI Master, our goal was simple: make intelligent trading accessible to everyone. Today, over one million users have joined that journey. With ten new AI Masters, we’re taking another step toward more personal, strategy-driven trading. pic.twitter.com/rGVDka5c0K — Vivien Lin @ BingX (@Vivien_BingX) October 21, 2025

Notably, traders showed a clear preference for aggressive strategies (53%), followed by moderate (32%) and conservative (15%) profiles, according to the official blog post.

