BitcoinOG Whale Adds $140M BTC Short Position After Nailing 10-11 Crash

Key Notes

The whale has moved 5,352 BTC worth $600 million to exchanges since October 11, signaling continued bearish sentiment.

Another trader dubbed "Trump Insider Whale" profited from the crash with suspiciously timed $1 billion shorts before the event.

Bitcoin trades at $108,079 with 2.16% weekly losses as traders monitor whale movements for potential market direction signals.

A Bitcoin BTC $107 978 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $90.05 B whale who accurately timed the October 10-11 crash is again placing public bets against BTC with massive deposits and open interest short positions. Most recently, the address labeled as BitcoinOG(1011) by onchain analysts deposited 100 more BTC to Kraken at a market value of approximately $10.81 million, reported Lookonchain.

As of October 22, the whale holds $140 million in open short positions on Hyperliquid, which is significant but also represents an $87 million reduction from what BitcoinOG had a few hours before, per Lookonchain’s post history. According to BeInCrypto, this whale’s liquidation price was at $123,282 previous to the recent deleverage.

Overall, the “10-11 crash” Bitcoin whale has deposited 5,352 BTC, worth around $600 million, to crypto exchanges like Kraken, Binance, Coinbase, and Hyperliquid since October 11.

Bitcoin Whales on the October 10-11 Crash and Insider Trading

Another large trader, flagged as “Trump Insider Whale” by Arkham Intelligence, also profited from the October 10-11 crash with suspiciously accurate timing while opening over $1 billion in shorts against Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH $3 801 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $458.85 B Vol. 24h: $41.29 B right before the event that caused the unprecedented $19 billion in liquidations.

Market participants with access to inside information can leverage this knowledge to make asymmetrical bets and profit from them. With a suspicious history of operations, other traders can start to copy trade addresses like the BitcoinOG(1011) and the “Trump Insider Whale,” hoping to benefit from what they believe is an asymmetrical bet.

Interestingly, if enough market participants replicate these trades, it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, highly influencing the price action.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $108,079, with $94 billion in volume in the last 24 hours and 2.16% losses in the last seven days, displaying a short-term bearish outlook while failing to reach higher prices.

Nevertheless, prominent crypto investors like Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) believe the future is bright for the leading cryptocurrency, predicting Bitcoin will eventually flip gold in market capitalization despite gold’s impressive rally last week.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.