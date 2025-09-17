CME Group Moves to Launch SOL Options Trading as Solana Staking ETF Nears $300M

Key Notes

CME Group will launch Solana options trading on October 13th, marking SOL's transition to institutional-grade derivatives.

Rex Shares' Solana ETF reached $289 million in assets, up 15% weekly, demonstrating growing institutional appetite.

Technical analysis shows SOL testing $237 resistance with falling wedge pattern targeting $260 breakthrough.

Solana SOL $244.8 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $132.92 B Vol. 24h: $10.84 B was caught in market turbulence over the past week, declining from recent peaks near $245 as jitters surrounding US macroeconomic indices diverted investors’ focus toward gold for inflation hedge.

Solana price traded as low as $232 per coin on Wednesday, Sept. 17, down 2% on the day. However, the latest updates from CME Group and Rex Shares’ Solana Staking ETF demand suggest the downswing could be temporary.

On Sept. 17, CME Group, one of the world’s largest derivatives trading platforms, confirmed it would launch options trading for Solana. According to the announcement, options trading will now be available on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP, and Micro XRP futures, with Trading at Settlement (TAS) support, from Oct. 13.

The next step in regulated crypto trading is almost here. 💥 Get ready for:

🔷 Options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP and Micro XRP futures.

🔷 Trading at Settlement (TAS) mechanism on SOL and Micro SOL futures. ➡️ https://t.co/ZL7c0fNUnh pic.twitter.com/N37cGDZAmn — CME Group (@CMEGroup) September 17, 2025

This move indicates Solana’s transition toward a more mature asset class, with options trading primarily used by institutional players. The initiative could bring fresh liquidity by allowing large investors to deploy short-term hedging techniques.

Meanwhile, Solana’s credibility received a further boost in recent months through Rex Shares’ Solana Staking ETF (SSK). Since its launch on July 2, the fund has attracted inflows nearing $300 million within its first three months post-launch.

Rex Shares’ official data shows the ETF’s assets climbed to $289 million this week, a 15% jump from $251 million recorded last Friday. The inflows further emphasize institutional demand for Solana, particularly as spot Solana ETFs remain under review by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

With macro headwinds surrounding the Federal Reserve’s decision expected to ease, these fundamental drivers could set the stage for Solana price to enter an early rebound.

Solana Price Forecast: Can SOL Break $260 Resistance?

From a technical standpoint, Solana price has found steady support around $230 after its strong rally to multi-month peaks above $245 on Monday. The falling wedge pattern on the daily chart shows the long-term price target remains at $260.

Currently trading near $235, Solana is positioned just below its immediate resistance at 50-day moving average near $237. A clear break above this level would likely open the path toward $260, aligning with the falling wedge pattern.

Further supporting the early rebound forecast, Solana’s current Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line trades above its signal line, reinforcing bullish momentum despite a minor pullback in recent sessions.

On the downside, the $220 zone, corresponding with the 100-day moving average, remains the next critical support level to watch. A deeper correction below that zone could see Solana price retrace towards the $200 supply zone which tempered multiple breakout attempts in the first half of 2025.

With fundamentals improving and technical indicators showing resilience, Solana price appears poised for another push higher before major liquidations.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.