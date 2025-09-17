XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) Leverage Surge as Prices Eye Major Breakout Levels

Key Notes

XRP and Binance Coin are getting more attention this week as more people trade them, helping the price sustain its resilience.

Investors are now wondering if this resilience can trigger a breakout. The overall crypto market is also more active, but not all coins are showing the same strength.

The XRP and Binance Coin Leverage

Glassnode data shows traders are moving in different directions. Bitcoin BTC $116 071 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $42.10 B and Solana SOL $235.6 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $127.87 B Vol. 24h: $6.96 B saw a drop in their open interest, meaning fewer traders are holding leveraged positions.

On the other hand, Ethereum ETH $4 514 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $545.57 B Vol. 24h: $28.23 B , XRP, and Binance Coin saw an increase in open interest, showing that more traders are stepping in with bigger bets.

This week, crypto rallied broadly—but Perpetual Open Interest tells a mixed story. BTC and SOL saw notable OI declines, suggesting reduced speculative positioning while squeezing shorts during the move.

Meanwhile, ETH, XRP, and BNB showed rising OI, signalling renewed leveraged positioning.

For XRP, the recent push above $3 is being closely watched. The digital asset has been trading just above its former resistance at $2.95, now acting as support.

If momentum holds, the next upside levels sit near $3.12 and $3.32, with heavier resistance around $3.60. A clear move through these levels could open a path toward the $4.00 mark.

On the downside, support is near $2.60, a level that has drawn steady buying in recent weeks. The repeated rebounds from lower levels suggest there is buyer interest each time the price dips, and charts point to as much as 35% upside if strength continues.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez recently noted that XRP whales sold 40 million coins, sparking some panic in the market.

Binance Coin has shown a different kind of lift. The coin rose more than 2% in the last 24 hours and over 13% in the past month.

Interestingly, the gains are tied to fresh institutional demand and steady growth in the BNB ecosystem. Binance Coin is now listed on Hong Kong’s licensed exchange OSL HK.

Binance founder CZ said this makes BNB the fifth approved digital asset available for trading in the region.

On the charts, Binance Coin broke above $925, with momentum indicators still positive. Traders are watching resistance near $958, while support remains firm at $922 and $875.

Based on the price outlook, a push higher could take the coin toward the $996 zone. With both institutional inflows and reduced supply, Binance Coin has been able to keep pace with rising open interest, showing strong participation from leveraged traders.

