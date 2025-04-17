Coinbase Premium Recovers as Bitcoin, Altcoins Eyes Big Breakout

Key Notes

Coinbase Premium shows signs of recovery after Bitcoin’s 30% drop in the past 30 days.

Korean traders remain cautious, while U.S.investors build momentum.

Strategy and Semler Scientific make fresh Bitcoin-related moves, a sign of sustained corporate adoption.

Bitcoin may be finding its footing again after lifting off from a sharp decline earlier in the week. The latest market data shows that recent Coinbase Premium activity offers a positive outlook for market watchers.

Likewise, a key signal tied to U.S. buying behavior shows signs of recovery, even as broader conditions remain shaky.

Coinbase Premium Shows Signs of Strength

According to CryptoQuant’s report, the past few weeks have been rough across global digital asset markets.

The increasing tariff tensions between the US and China have shaken investor confidence. This has led investors to move their funds toward safer assets like gold. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was not spared, falling more than 30% during the pullback.

However, rather than continuing to slide, the price has stabilized. Based on recent developments, a gradual recovery is now underway.

One factor showcasing this price stability is the Coinbase Premium. This mechanism compares Bitcoin’s price on Coinbase to those on other exchanges.

Based on historical trends, a rise in the premium often signals increased buying activity. It usually points to U.S. traders entering the market, especially larger or more experienced investors.

Since March 2025, the Coinbase Premium has been moving in a tighter range, with smaller ups and downs. The same signs are starting to show again, and some traders think another big Bitcoin breakout could be coming.

It is worth noting that Bitcoin is not the only digital asset showing potential. The behavior of altcoins is often tied to the movement in the price of Bitcoin. If demand keeps building from U.S.-based buyers, it could lift the entire crypto ecosystem.

Korean Traders Slower to React This Time

It is important to note that while activity is picking up on Coinbase, the situation in South Korea tells a different story. The Korea Premium Index tracks the price difference between Korean exchanges and global prices.

During most of the market correction, the index remained low. It only started to move up after Bitcoin had already begun to recover. This slower reaction suggests that Korean retail traders, who have often been early movers in past rallies, were more cautious this time.

Their current market reservations contrast with the stronger activity seen on U.S. platforms. The gap between the U.S. and Korean markets is something to watch. The U.S. side has been showing more activity in recent moves.

With the Coinbase Premium holding steady and starting to rise, it could signal that momentum is building. This may push Bitcoin and altcoins into a stronger recovery phase. At the time of writing, BTC’s price changed hands for $84,708.83, up 0.63% in 24 hours.

Still, while the Coinbase premium trend continues to shape Bitcoin’s price, some big names are making quiet but steady moves. For example, Strategy recently added $285 million in Bitcoin to its total stash.

In addition, Semler Scientific filed plans to raise $500 million, with part of that money set aside to buy more Bitcoin. These actions show that even with all the market noise, some heavyweights are still betting on Bitcoin’s long-term strength.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.