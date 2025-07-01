Key Notes

HFT recently outperformed the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) protocol rivals on almost every crypto metric.

The token recorded more than a 100% gain in price within 48 hours.

Binance recently announced support for the HFT token, which may have contributed to the positive sentiments.

A significant increase in the price of Hashflow’s native token, HFT HFT $0.13 24h volatility: 62.6% Market cap: $78.55 M Vol. 24h: $579.35 M , has captured widespread attention, outperforming the broader crypto market across nearly every major metric.

The token gained more than 100% within just 48 hours. This unexpected movement has sparked curiosity among market analysts and observers, especially as the wider cryptocurrency landscape continues to face downward pressure.

HFT Trading Volume Reaches New High

Hashflow is a DEX that utilizes a Request for Quote (RFQ) mechanism. On July 1, it posted a sharp spike in trading volume and impressive price performance, taking the broader crypto market by surprise.

Market data showed that HFT price went up by over 100%, causing the token to reach $0.135. This is the highest price that this crypto has hit since February 2025.

The 80% increase that the token registered on June 30 marked its strongest single-day performance since the peak back in 2023.

At the time of writing, the HFT token is up 66.2% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.1299.

Similarly, its 24-hour trading volume has peaked by 436.02% and is comfortably sitting at $618.55 million.

Since the beginning of this year, this is the highest trading volume that HFT has recorded, which is even 25 times higher than its recent daily average. This indicates that the token is gaining traction and engagement among traders.

HFT’s market cap jumped to $75.63 million in the same period. It’s now the best-performing DEX token and has pushed the DEX sector to the top spot in the crypto market this week.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance may play a role in the traction HFT is currently experiencing.

Just before June ended, the digital asset service provider announced support for HFT deposits on the Solana SOL $147.5 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $78.83 B Vol. 24h: $5.95 B network.

This was in addition to other integrations with platforms like Jupiter, Kamino, and Titan, and the recent launch of Binance’s AI platform SAFUGPT aimed at helping developers build safer products.

Binance has completed the integration of Hashflow (HFT) on Solana Network, opens deposits and withdrawals.

👉 https://t.co/l5mvsPyQAP — Binance (@binance) June 6, 2025

This singular act from Binance may be driving positive sentiments towards the HFT token and the entire Hashflow ecosystem.

In other news, Arbitrum’s ARB token also jumped 17.5% on Monday, with trading volume hitting $650 million. Speculation around a Robinhood partnership is fueling strong bullish sentiment among investors.

