Crypto.com has inked a strategic partnership with Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre in a bid to explore new blockchain-enabled applications that will support the global commodities trade.

The goal of their agreement is to push tokenization deeper into the global commodities market, laying the groundwork for next-generation trade infrastructure.

Modalities of Crypto.com’s Partnership With DMCC

Crypto.com has revealed plans to work with DMCC to enhance tokenization in Dubai. The scope of their partnership spans across utilizing blockchain technology to reduce settlement friction and improve price transparency across major commodities segments.

This will also feature tokenized Real-World Asset (RWA) listings, as well as custody models and liquidity solutions.

Both entities will ascertain whether tokenized commodities could be listed on Crypto.com. If they are, the move will still be subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals and meeting the stringent listing requirements.

The duo will also need to explore custody models, liquidity-facilitation mechanisms, and the potential push for digital-asset payments across DMCC’s digital platforms and selected member use cases.

In the long run, this effort is focused on helping Dubai’s business sector thrive. DMCC’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, highlighted the sudden surge in tokenization among traditional financial institutions.

He described it as a “structural opportunity to modernise how commodities are financed, traded and settled, bringing greater transparency and widening access to global markets.”

DMCC intends to utilize this partnership with Crypto.com to explore high-value applications. This includes secure issuance and management of tokenized commodities, new models for custody, liquidity, and digital asset payments.

Crypto.com Celebrates Prediction Markets Launch

Meanwhile, Crypto.com has been entering other strategic deals in the last few months. In November, it integrated CoincidenceAI’s automated trading platform, which allows traders to create and execute custom strategies using conversational AI without coding requirements.

More recently, Crypto.com teamed up with ERShares and Signal Markets to develop a unified prediction market platform featuring advanced analytics and forecasting capabilities.

In terms of responsibility, ERShares is charged with overseeing information integration, research design, podcast programming, and media distribution.

On the other hand, Signal Markets will be responsible for providing the analytics engine used to power the platform’s probability-based modeling, data design, and forecasting architecture.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.