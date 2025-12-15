Crypto.Com to Launch Prediction Market Intelligence Platform with ERShares, Signal Markets

Key Notes

The collaboration combines ERShares' research expertise with Signal Markets' probability modeling to create comprehensive market intelligence.

Crypto.com joins industry leaders as a founding Coalition member advocating for prediction market transparency and regulatory protection.

The platform will leverage direct user data alongside traditional indexes to provide real-time insights into the growing predictions ecosystem.

Crypto.com has entered into a strategic partnership with investment solutions firm ERShares and fintech analytics firm Signal Markets to develop and launch a global predictions-market intelligence platform.

The partnership will focus on developing a unified prediction market experience for Crypto.com users. Per a Dec. 15 press release, ERShares will oversee information integration, research design, podcast programming, and media distribution while Signal Markets will provide the analytics engine used to power the platform’s probability-based modeling, data design, and forecasting architecture.

Intelligence for Prediction Markets

Prediction markets appear to be hitting their stride as loosening global government restrictions and burgeoning mainstream adoption have led to integration throughout the cryptocurrency and technology communities.

Just a few years ago, the legality of these markets was up in the air in many territories. Now, as 2025 comes to a close, it’s clear that tokenized prediction trading platforms are here to stay. As Coinspeaker recently reported, even Google now integrates prediction market data from Polymarket and Kalshi directly into search results.

The development of deep, real-time analytics platforms such as the upcoming offering from Crypto.com, ERShares, and Signal Markets could serve as a boon for the entire crypto industry. Current analytics platforms typically rely on data from indexes and aggregators. Crypto.com can integrate those signals as well as raw data from prediction market users themselves, giving it and its partners a market’s-eye-view of its own ecosystem.

Crypto.com was recently announced as a founding member of the Coalition for Prediction Markets, a group consisting of Kalshi, Robinhood, Coinbase, and Underdog. According to a Dec. 11 post on X.com, the Coalition was created with a mission to provide “a voice for prediction markets against adverse legacy lobbying groups” and to “protect the transparency, market integrity, and customer protection standards that underpin the industry.”

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.