Crypto.com Announces Integration With CoincidenceAI for Automated Trading

Key Notes

The partnership enables professional traders to build, test, and automate bespoke trading strategies through plain-language commands directly on Crypto.com Exchange.

CoincidenceAI emerged from stealth in early 2025 and has rapidly secured integrations with major exchanges including Bybit and KuCoin.

Crypto.com continues aggressive expansion with multiple prediction market partnerships announced throughout the third quarter of 2025.

Crypto.com has announced a strategic partnership with CoincidenceAI to bring automated trading to the Singapore-based fintech firm’s exchange platform.

The agreement, announced on Nov. 11, brings plain-language, AI-powered trading tools aimed at professional traders to the Crypto.com platform.

🤖 Excited to announce that @Cryptocom_Exch has integrated with CoincidenceAI, an AI-powered trading platform for automated strategy generation and backtesting. Pro traders can now connect their Exchange accounts to CoincidenceAI and deploy AI-driven strategies directly, backed… — Crypto.com Exchange (@Cryptocom_Exch) November 11, 2025

According to a Crypto.com press release, traders will be able to use the integration to create, test, and automate bespoke trading strategies through a conversational interface connected directly to their Crypto.com Exchange accounts.

Automated Trading Begins to Mature

CoincidenceAI appears to be a relative newcomer to the digital assets industry, apparently having come out of stealth in early 2025. In short order, however, the firm has diversified its client portfolio.

In August it inked partnerships with Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit and Seychelles-based exchange KuCoin to integrate its automated trading tools.

The firm’s automated trading platform is billed as a personalized, context-aware trading engine allowing users to build, test, and launch custom trading strategies using natural language without the need for additional coding.

Crypto.com boasts more than 100 million global users. While it’s unclear how many of those users will access the automated trading integration, CoincidenceAI now serves one of the largest combined client userbases among firms in the crypto space.

Meanwhile, Crypto.com shows no signs of slowing down during what’s become a third quarter blitz of announcements. As Coinspeaker reported on Oct. 28, Trump Media announced a partnership with Crypto.com to power “Truth Predict,” a prediction market integration with Truth Social.

On Nov. 3, Crypto.com and Hollywood.com announced the launch of a predictions market platform for entertainment events including movies, TV shows, and major award ceremonies.

Then, on Nov. 4, the busy company announced the launch of yet another prediction market offering through a partnership with online casino MyPrize.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.