Crypto Liquidations Top $325 Million, Here Are Top Coins To Watch

Key Notes

The crypto market has recorded $333.59 million in liquidation from 97,654 traders across several digital assets.

Bitcoin liquidation topped the list, with a value of $125 million.

Short traders were primarily affected by the liquidation, according to the Coinglass heatmap.

Digital asset liquidation has surged to over $325 million in the last 24 hours, affecting more than 97,654 traders.

According to Coinglass data, the total liquidations amounted to $333.59 million, with the most significant single liquidation order occurring on Binance, and valued at $8.87 million.

Short Traders Bear the Brunt of Crypto Liquidations

In the 24-hour liquidation, short traders were affected the most, suggesting that the crypto landscape is experiencing some recovery, to the disappointment of some investors.

Liquidation from Bitcoin BTC $109 223 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.17 T Vol. 24h: $37.50 B totaled $125.6 million, comprising $12.75 million from long traders and $112.14 million from short traders.

Ethereum ETH $2 573 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $310.58 B Vol. 24h: $27.11 B suffered a combined liquidation of $121.4 million, with a long position of $18.67 million and a short position of over $102 million.

Solana SOL $150.3 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $80.36 B Vol. 24h: $5.17 B liquidation reached $12.30 million, with long traders incurring losses of up to $3.97 million and short traders incurring losses of $8.32 million.

The CoinGlass liquidation heatmap indicates that other digital currencies were similarly affected by the broader crypto market liquidation.

Most of these short traders must have drawn their inference from the recent market outlook, especially with several altcoins soaring.

For instance, the SOL price has been declining for the past few weeks, reaching a low of $128. However, recent happenings in the ecosystem have triggered some profit for the altcoin.

Over the past week, the SOL price exploded, jumping from $128.34 to a high of $145. This coincided with a period when its market capitalization stood at $76.88 billion and its trading volume reached $6.11 billion.

At the time, technical indicators were already looking like SOL could be on track to reach $161 in the mid-term.

A few days later, the SOL price remained locked below $145. This was even after Sol Strategies announced the acquisition of 52,181 JTO tokens from Jito, a major liquid staking protocol. More recently, the price of SOL eventually entered $160.

Besides Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, other top altcoins fueling this intense bullish liquidation include Cardano ADA $0.59 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $21.31 B Vol. 24h: $1.03 B , Dogecoin DOGE $0.17 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $25.46 B Vol. 24h: $1.94 B , and XRP XRP $2.25 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $132.88 B Vol. 24h: $4.77 B .

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.