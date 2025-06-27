Solana Price Analysis: Death Cross Confirms $160 Resistance amid SOL Strategies Latest Inflows

Key Notes

Solana SOL $143.0 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $76.46 B Vol. 24h: $4.11 B price crossed $144 Friday, June 27, up 3.2% within 24 hours after digital asset investment firm Sol Strategies announced another round of Solana ecosystem inflows on Thursday. Technical indicators suggest that SOL remains firmly in bearish territories with weak volumes unlikely to flip major resistance clusters ahead.

Despite the short-term rally, the broader price structure remains constrained by a clear Death Cross at $160, while the Elliott Wave pattern continues to confirm strong support around $125. With weak trading volumes and broader bearish signals intact, Solana faces an uphill battle in reclaiming bullish momentum.

Solana (SOL) Sees 3.2% Gains after Latest Inflows From Sol Strategies

Sol Strategies, a publicly traded digital asset firm focused on the Solana ecosystem, announced Thursday the acquisition of 52,181 JTO $1.92 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $655.54 M Vol. 24h: $20.96 M tokens from Jito, a major liquid staking protocol.

Announcing our Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER) with the initial acquisition of 52,181 JTO tokens! As infrastructure builders deeply embedded in Solana, we're investing in the foundational projects driving the ecosystem forward. @JitoNetwork's MEV infrastructure is critical to… pic.twitter.com/2MTedyy7oZ — SOL Strategies (CSE: HODL | OTCQB: CYFRF) (@solstrategies_) June 26, 2025

This comes after Sol Strategies filed a preliminary prospectus to raise up to $1 billion to establish a Solana-focused reserve in May 2025, mirroring Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin haul with Strategy.

Despite the positive inflow news, SOL price remains locked below $145 as of Friday continuing a choppy pattern over the past five trading sessions. After rebounding sharply to $148 mid-week following President Trump’s June 22 ceasefire announcement, SOL met resistance and dipped to $135 before regaining footing on renewed buying interest tied to the Sol Strategies update.

Still, trading metrics suggest limited short-term upside. Just 1.74 million SOL tokens changed hands over the last 24 hours, marking the second-lowest daily volume since 1.68 million SOL traded in the heat of the Middle East crisis on June 14. Without sustained buying pressure, Solana price is unlikely to flip the overhead resistance at $150.

Solana Price Prediction: Death Cross at $160 Threatens Rally, $125 Support Holds

From a technical standpoint, Solana price prediction signals currently reflect neutral momentum, caught between lingering downside risk and early signs of a bullish reversal. A Death Cross near $160 remains a major overhead resistance, where the 50-day moving average has dropped below the 200-day average. This pattern, widely viewed as a bearish signal, tends to cap upside momentum until convincingly broken.

Yet, the chart also reveals a completed Elliott Wave correction, marked by a three-part decline labeled (a)-(b)-(c). The final leg, wave (c), bottoms near $125, aligning with the local lows recorded before the 14% rebound seen earlier in the week.

Against this backdrop, If buyers reclaim $150–$160 on rising volume, the $170–$180 range becomes a viable upside target.

However, at 44.78, Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral to bearish territories. A breakdown below $130 would invalidate the recovery thesis and point toward $125 or lower.

Snorter Gains Momentum as Solana Price Holds Above $140

As Solana consolidates gains above the $140 support level, attention is shifting to emerging Solana-native projects like Snorter, a meme-powered trading bot ecosystem now in presale.

Built on Solana’s high-speed, low-cost network, Snorter combines automated trading tools with integrated staking and a native rewards system. The $SNORT token, now in the final phase of its presale. The project has already raised over $1.3 million, signaling strong early interest from meme coin enthusiasts and DeFi users alike.

