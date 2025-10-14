Key Notes

About 213,938 traders were liquidated within the past 24 hours, with losses running into $624.41 million.

Ethereum saw the largest liquidation, with its price retracting to $4,002.

Bitcoin price has also plunged significantly, with ATH ambition still far away. .

The broader cryptocurrency market has experienced a massive liquidation of $624.41 million, with long traders suffering losses. This situation has affected 213,938 traders within the past 24 hours. Notably, the largest single liquidation order was seen on the OKX exchange, valued at $5.57 million.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Fall

The CoinGlass liquidation heatmap shows that more losses were incurred by Ethereum ETH $3 940 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $476.23 B Vol. 24h: $54.81 B investors within the last 24 hours. Precisely, the losses from the second-largest cryptocurrency ran to the tune of $179.66 million. Ethereum long traders’ liquidations were pegged at $107.77 million, while short traders recorded about $79.81 million losses.

Bitcoin BTC $110 692 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $73.93 B liquidation followed closely at $125.98 million, with long traders suffering a major loss of $95.79 million and short traders $30.19 million. Solana SOL $193.7 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $105.78 B Vol. 24h: $13.45 B , Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 24h volatility: 6.2% Market cap: $29.81 B Vol. 24h: $5.07 B , XRP XRP $2.43 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $145.63 B Vol. 24h: $7.92 B , and other digital assets were also impacted by the massive liquidation. This comes almost 3 days after the crypto market saw the largest liquidation of more than $19 billion.

Coincidentally, the prices of these digital assets have been fluctuating in the last 24 hours. BTC price is currently at $112,032.80, corresponding with a 2.92% drawdown within the last 24 hours. Also, this flagship cryptocurrency has recorded a 9.52% decline in the last 7 days and 3.4% in 30 days. The coin is obviously struggling to climb back to its all-time high of $126,000.

Similarly, Ethereum has seen a price dip of 4.34% causing it to retract to $4,002.80 in 24 hours. SOL price is at $196.20, falling significantly from about $232 high.

