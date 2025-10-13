Europe’s Largest Asset Manager Amundi to Launch Crypto ETFs

Key Notes

Europe's top fund manager cites inflation protection and diversification as core reasons for embracing cryptocurrency products.

The launch follows MiCA regulatory clarity and arrives two years after US spot Bitcoin ETF approvals transformed institutional access.

Amundi's €2T asset base positions it to challenge BlackRock's dominance in the global crypto investment product market.

Amundi, with €2.3 trillion in assets under management, is preparing to enter the crypto ETF market, according to French analyst and TheBigWhale co-founder Gregory Raymond. In an exclusive report on Monday, Raymond confirmed that Amundi’s leadership has greenlit preparations to roll out Bitcoin BTC $115 874 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $81.97 B Exchange-Traded Notes (ETNs).

🔴 Exclusive @TheBigWhale_: Amundi is (finally) entering Bitcoin After watching the BlackRock hurricane from afar for a long time, the European asset management giant is taking the plunge. According to our sources, Amundi is preparing to launch its first Bitcoin ETNs in early… pic.twitter.com/6mvjNJjCCd — Grégory Raymond 🐳 (@gregory_raymond) October 13, 2025

The Paris-based fund manager referenced inflation resilience and portfolio diversification as the primary drivers behind its move into crypto-linked investment products. Amundi’s planned Bitcoin ETNs, Europe’s equivalent to the US ETFs, are expected to launch in early 2026, signaling a strategic push to capture rising institutional demand for compliant exposure to crypto.

The timing aligns with crypto regulations’ openness in Europe, with the Polish parliament adopting the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework in late September, offering fund managers clearer legal frameworks to introduce blockchain-based financial products.

Amundi Set to Rival BlackRock as US Regulations Set Global Standards

According to Gregory Raymond’s post, Amundi’s imminent Bitcoin ETNs will debut two years behind US spot Ethereum ETH $4 260 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $514.49 B Vol. 24h: $50.61 B and Bitcoin ETFs which began trading in January 2024. The analyst predicts that Amundi’s move could propel the global crypto secondary market to new heights by enhancing Bitcoin’s legitimacy among institutional investors in Europe.

With over €2 trillion in assets, Amundi could rival Wall Street’s dominance in the crypto ETF race. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) currently holds more than 4% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, acquiring over 800,000 BTC, currently valued at nearly $100 billion within just 20 months of trading.

