Crypto Market Holds $3.35T Despite $1.8B Weekly ETF Outflows and Extreme Fear

Key Notes

Altcoin supply in profit dropped to ~5%, marking unprecedented divergence from Bitcoin holdings.

Privacy coins surged, with Zcash gaining 15.9% and Litecoin gaining 13.7% over the past 24 hours.

Solana ETFs attracted $46.4 million while Bitcoin and Ethereum funds saw a combined $1.84 billion exit.

The cryptocurrency market maintained a $3.35 trillion capitalization on Nov. 15 despite extreme fear readings and significant institutional outflows. The Fear and Greed Index plummeted to 10, its lowest level in years, while US Bitcoin spot ETFs ended the week with heavy losses.

US Bitcoin BTC $96 170 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $75.01 B spot ETFs recorded net outflows of $1.112 billion from Nov. 10 through Nov. 14, according to Farside Investors data. The withdrawals accelerated mid-week. Outflows peaked at $866.7 million on Nov. 13, erasing the $524 million inflow recorded earlier on Nov. 11.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index dropped to 10 from 16 the previous day, according to Alternative.me’s tracking system. The index hit extreme fear territory. It measures market sentiment through volatility and momentum metrics. Additional factors include social media activity and survey data. Readings below 25 indicate extreme fear.

‼️ JUST IN: Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index falls to 10 (Extreme Fear) Lowest reading since the COVID crash 😲 pic.twitter.com/64Ui2WT3Li — Bitcoin Archive (@BitcoinArchive) November 15, 2025

Sector Rotation Signals Strength

Altcoin relative profits reached approximately 5% of supply in profit. Glassnode’s Multi Asset Explorer data indicates this represents a historic divergence from Bitcoin profitability. The analytics firm noted the separation between Bitcoin and altcoin holder performance is unprecedented.

Altcoin relative profits are stabilizing in deep capitulation territory, with only ~5% of supply in profit, while Bitcoin’s profits have just begun to decline sharply.

This unusual divergence between BTC and alts is unprecedented in prior cycles. 📉 https://t.co/IpxEWurY3i pic.twitter.com/HqmUmNwkvF — glassnode (@glassnode) November 15, 2025

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization reached $3.35 trillion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $204.96 billion, according to CoinGecko market data. Bitcoin dominance held steady at 57.2%. The market posted a 1.3% gain over 24 hours, despite the negative sentiment indicators.

The current fear level approaches the March 2020 COVID crash reading of 8. Historical data shows extreme fear readings below 20 occurred only during major market capitulation events.

Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies posted strong gains amid the broader uncertainty. Zcash ZEC $686.0 24h volatility: 21.6% Market cap: $11.11 B Vol. 24h: $3.42 B jumped 15.9% over the last 24 hours. Litecoin LTC $105.1 24h volatility: 9.2% Market cap: $8.04 B Vol. 24h: $1.35 B and Monero XMR $433.3 24h volatility: 10.9% Market cap: $7.92 B Vol. 24h: $229.59 M also rallied, gaining 13.7% and 11.5% respectively. This privacy coins rally contrasts with weakness in other assets.

Mixed ETF Flows Show Divergence

Ethereum ETH $3 175 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $383.42 B Vol. 24h: $24.15 B spot ETFs recorded $728.3 million in net outflows during the same Nov. 10-14 period. The combined Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF withdrawals totaled $1.84 billion for the week. Institutional selling pressure concentrated in these two primary assets.

Solana SOL $141.3 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $78.24 B Vol. 24h: $4.65 B spot ETFs bucked the trend with $46.4 million in net inflows over the five-day period. The real-world assets crypto sector also showed relative strength. Weekly performance leaders included Internet Computer with 36.9% gains and Filecoin up 37.4%.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.