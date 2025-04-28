CSPR Price Soars 60% as Casper 2.0 Launch Nears

Key Notes

Casper (CSPR) jumped almost 60% in 24 hours, now trading at $0.016.

The token secured the 192nd spot among the top 200 cryptocurrencies with a $211 million market cap.

The rally comes as excitement builds for the Casper 2.0 launch set for May 6.

Casper Network is witnessing a remarkable rally, trading at $0.016 after jumping nearly 60% in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, the token's trading volume surged by 2,500%, reaching $121 million.

This major rally has pushed CSPR into the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap, securing the 192nd spot with a market cap of $211 million. The rally comes just ahead of the highly anticipated Casper 2.0 launch, scheduled for May 6.

Casper 2.0 introduces an upgraded Highway Protocol, which is faster, lighter, and more efficient. Smart contracts have also been enhanced for better speed and reduced gas costs.

Moreover, Casper is moving towards flexible staking mechanisms and reduced validator requirements, making the network more accessible and efficient.

Casper Labs described the upcoming upgrade as “more than an upgrade — it’s a leap forward for the Casper Network and a defining step toward bridging the real-world economy with Web3”.

🎉THE WAIT IS OVER! Casper 2.0 is going live on May 6! 🎉 After months of anticipation and hard work, Casper 2.0 is ready to launch on May 6, and we couldn't be more excited! 🙌 Casper 2.0 is more than an upgrade —it’s a leap forward for the Casper Network and a defining step… pic.twitter.com/z9UTRuhOxd — Casper (@Casper_Network) April 22, 2025

Buzz Around Casper 2.0 Launch

Several crypto community members are sharing the excitement surrounding the launch. Crypto researcher Nick commented on X that the surge in CSPR’s price reflects growing confidence in the project’s new leadership.

For anyone asking why $CSPR pushed so much today, it's because people are realizing that the new team in charge of Casper is not slowing down. We have watched as the @Casper_Network has completely shifted focus and started pushing major updates. I stated before that the names… https://t.co/BDUj4lfjh3 — Nick | Crypto Crusader (@NCashOfficial) April 28, 2025

He declared that the Casper 2025 takeover has officially begun.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT recently ranked Casper 2.0 as the most technically advanced blockchain currently operational. This buzz coincides with a major spike in global searches for “Casper Coin”, as per the data by Google Trends.

Earlier today, crypto analyst CryptoSniper predicted that CSPR could soon target the $0.023-$0.025 price range.

And now target price 0.023-0.025 $CSPR$CSPR 2.0 Launch at 6 may 2025

This time no late to buy and Hold$CSPR best blockchain this year and future https://t.co/OHdlilTzXO pic.twitter.com/qHFe9UXn3H — CryptoSniper_Id (@ibionicstore) April 28, 2025

He suggested investors act swiftly ahead of the official launch, calling Casper “the best blockchain this year and for the future.”

CSPR Price Outlook

Interestingly, Casper (CSPR) has broken out of its 2-month long falling wedge pattern on the daily chart. The price has surged dramatically from $0.009976 to touch a peak of $0.023, confirming a strong breakout.

The RSI currently stands above 81, indicating that the token is in the overbought territory, which could lead to a short-term pullback. In case of a retracement, the immediate local support is found around $0.0097.

However, a breakout above the $0.0186 resistance would confirm continued bullish momentum.

The Bollinger Bands have also widened significantly, supporting the bullish outlook. If CSPR manages to reclaim the $0.025 mark, it could potentially lead to a larger impulse wave targeting the $0.10 range.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.