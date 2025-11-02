Dash Price Crosses $90 First Time in 3 Years as Bitcoin and ZCash (ZEC) Retreat: Here’s Why

Key Notes

Dash price jumped 25.84% in 24 hours, crossing $90 for the first time since 2022.

Bitcoin and ZCash prices faltered as investors rotated into Dash.

DashPay team’s new report spotlighted five major product upgrades fueling investor optimism.

Dash price rose 25.84% over the last 24 hours, outpacing rival privacy coins ZCash (ZEC) and Bitcoin. As of Sunday, November 2, Dash trades at $90, marking its first time above the $1 billion market cap since 2022.

Over the past month, privacy coins have witnessed a remarkable resurgence, with ZEC leading the sector until recently. After racking up more than 1,000% gains in the last two months, ZCash faced rejection from the $440 mark on Sunday, dipping 5% intraday. Meanwhile, Bitcoin price remains subdued below $111,000, consolidating amid global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Dash Price Surges 25% as Team Reports 5 Biggest Achievements

Dash’s rally followed a detailed Saturday post by the project team highlighting its five biggest milestones for 2025. The report detailed the integration of DashSpend, which now enables users to make daily purchases directly from the Dash wallet. This feature opens Dash access to hundreds of thousands of merchants globally.

Why is Dash's price doing so well this month? 🤔📈 Everyone is noticing how well Dash has been doing recently. But this wasn't an overnight success. We've been working very, very hard for years to achieve this. Thread time! 🧵 Here are five big achievements we've had over the… pic.twitter.com/zXkDrWMu6K — Dash (@Dashpay) November 1, 2025

Dash announced its integration into Maya Protocol, a cross-chain decentralized exchange that expands global demand for Dash. The report also mentioned the rollout of Dash Evolution, a new blockchain designed to support the introduction of usernames and smart contracts.

The timing of the rally suggests the post rekindled investor enthusiasm, drawing attention from privacy coin bulls seeking profitable plays as Bitcoin and Zcash retreated over the weekend.

Dash’s latest 25% rally to $90 on Sunday, November 2, brings its 30-day gains to 157% and year-to-date performance to over 300% for 2025, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Traders Anticipate More Gains as Dash Hits 300% Growth in 2025

Now trading at three-year peaks, Dash has drawn renewed interest from bullish traders betting on continued upside momentum.

Coinglass’ latest derivative data trends confirm this narrative. Dash’s derivatives trading volume soared 166.23% intraday to $1.37 billion, while open interest climbed 37.13% to $86.57 million. This indicates the rally is driven by a significantly larger influx of new capital, rather than merely strategic squeezes on short positions.

Looking ahead, traders could be eying a move toward Dash’s all-time high price of $95 recorded in 2017. The Long/short ratio at 1.04 confirms that the majority of new Dash futures contracts deployed on Sunday were bullish.

Conversely, short-term profit-taking could prompt a pullback toward $53, the initial local high formed when its current 3-day winning run kicked off on Friday.

Investors on Alert as Best Wallet Presale Nears $17M Raise

While privacy coins continue to draw investor interest in 2025, early-stage projects with AI-powered features are also gaining traction.

Best Wallet integrates multi-chain interoperability with institutional-grade multi-signature security in its user-friendly custodial wallet.

Designed to challenge traditional players in the $26 billion crypto custody industry, Best Wallet introduces AI features for smart risk monitoring to help users optimize trades and manage assets in multiple chains.

The Best Wallet presale has now raised $16.8 million, reflecting strong investor confidence ahead of its public launch. Early participants can still obtain BEST tokens at $0.026 from the official website, before the next price tier unlocks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.