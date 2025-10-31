Zcash (ZEC) Accumulates 1,000% Gains in 2 Months; Surpassing Monero, Shiba Inu

Key Notes

ZEC achieved its highest market capitalization ever at $6.24 billion despite reaching higher unit prices in previous cycles with lower supply.

The privacy coin surpassed Monero's market cap on October 31 after gaining momentum from major industry support since September.

Litecoin sits as the next target at rank 20 with $7.17 billion market cap, featuring its own privacy technology through MimbleWimble.

Zcash ZEC $381.2 24h volatility: 24.2% Market cap: $6.24 B Vol. 24h: $1.37 B is now trading at a price ten times higher than what it closed on August 19 and also one year ago, changing hands at $383 per coin. During this rally, ZEC climbed all the way up from a market cap rank at around 84 up to the current rank of 21, recently surpassing Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000010 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $5.87 B Vol. 24h: $166.42 M and the former leading privacy coin, Monero XMR $328.2 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $6.05 B Vol. 24h: $145.79 M .

Year-over-year, Zcash has accumulated 933% gains, up from $38.43 on October 31, 2024. On August 19, ZEC closed at $34.59 per coin, giving a chance for privacy advocates to increase their purchasing power with Zcash by ten times, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Interestingly, at a $6.24 billion capitalization, Zcash is also trading at an all-time high market cap, surpassing values it achieved in the past at a higher unitary price per coin—due to a much lower coin supply by then.

On January 12, 2018, ZEC achieved a $2.14 billion market cap, trading at $703.75 per coin, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021, Zcash peaked at $3.74 billion in market value on May 7, while trading around the same price it is today, at the $300 per coin level.

ZEC Surpasses XMR and SHIB, Is LTC Next?

Zcash surpassed Monero in market capitalization close to 3:30 a.m. UTC on October 31, according to a snapshot taken during the casually called “flippening.” At that time, ZEC had a $6.03 billion market cap against XMR’s $5.95 billion. Shiba Inu had already been flipped some hours before that, and SHIB was valued at $5.79 billion by the snapshot time.

When Coinspeaker started to cover Zcash’s rally on September 25, it was trading at $56.29, ranked at the 84th position on CoinMarketCap, gaining significant support from major players in the industry. Something similar appears to be happening with NEAR, thanks to NEAR Intents and the ZEC use case, as mentioned by prominent figures like Eric Wall, also reported by Coinspeaker.

The next in line is Litecoin LTC $95.09 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $7.27 B Vol. 24h: $588.90 M , sitting at the 20th position with a market cap of around $7.17 billion, raising questions if Zcash will manage to conquer this position too. LTC has some significant privacy-related developments thanks to the MimbleWimble (MWEB) technology that enables confidential transactions without altering the main blockchain’s consensus mechanism.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.